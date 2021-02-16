Unable to travel, this creative and appreciative ROH pro wrestler builds brand by singing

Ring of Honor wrestler Joe Hendry remains optimistic and positive following a 2020 which sidelined him at his home in Scotland because of Covid travel restrictions.

Through those tough times, Hendry matured as a person, physically and mentally. He focused on content and reading, building a fun and positive brand and mindset.

Joe Hendry (left) with Dalton Castle in Ring of Honor. Courtesy RING OF HONOR/Photo By Zia Hiltey

He can entertain, but the wrestling is his forte.

His goal in 2021, a return to Ring of Honor action.

About Joe Hendry

Hendry, 32, is from Edinburgh, Scotland, awaiting clearance from the United States to travel so he can resume his ROH adventure.

Hendry debuted in 2013 for Insane Championship Wrestling, based in Glasgow, Scotland. His initial training at the Source Wrestling School, also in Glasgow.

Scotland has produced some top talent including Mark Coffey, Nikki Cross, Superstar Bill Dundee, Grado, Kay Lee Ray, Drew McIntyre, Wolfgang.

Hendry also wrestled for New Generation Wrestling and Defiant Wrestling (formerly What Culture Pro Wrestling) in England, before joining the Impact Wrestling roster. Early in his pro wrestling career, he made two appearances for WWE (a Rosebud and a Russian diplomat). He also competed for SMASH in Canada.

A credible training team, Hendry learned from Robbie Brookside, Marty Jones, Damian Mackle (WWE’s Killian Dane), and Mikey Whiplash.

The Prestigious One is also trained at a high level in judo, which gave him a solid base for pro wrestling skill/technique.

How about this. At age 27, he began competing in amateur wrestling and excelled. In 2017, he won national championships in freestyle and Greco-Roman. A year later he wrestled in the prestigious Commonwealth Games.

While away from the ring and the mat during a Covid 2020, Hendry focused on producing original content on YouTube. His song parodies are exceptional, and he studied what works best socially with viewers.

Hey, Hendry can sing.

He is well educated, too, with a Master’s degree in business and marketing. Staying positive, he read quite a bit in 2020, heightening his mind, while maturing mentally and physically. It’s simple but true, you can only control what you can control.

In my video interview with Ring of Honor wrestler Joe Hendry, he discusses amateur wrestling, judo, Olympics, song parodies, creating original content while away because of Covid travel restrictions, learning what works socially and on YouTube and how the mind works and what you can control.

Hendry enjoys working for Ring of Honor and appreciates the company’s support. He can not wait to return. ROH’s style (focusing on the in-ring mat action) and The Pure Title impress Hendry greatly.

The Pure Title, another goal.

Hendry is providing content for ROH on YouTube and social media.

