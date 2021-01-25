ONE champ Adriano Moraes of American Top Team will fight Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson

This fight will help put ONE Championship MMA on the map in the United States.

ONE Championship flyweight champ Adriano “Black Diamond” Moraes (18-3) defends his title against former UFC star Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson (30-3-1) on April 7 on TNT from Singapore.

The fight was moved from Feb. 24.

The below interview was held before the announcement of the change in fight date.

Headquartered in Singapore, ONE is the world’s largest martial arts organization, hosting bouts across all styles of martial arts such as Muay Thai, Kickboxing, Karate, Kung Fu, Silat, Sanda, Lethwei, Mixed Martial Arts, Tae Kwon Do, Submission Grappling and more. ONE hosts the biggest sports entertainment events across Asia, featuring some of the world’s best martial artists and world champions on the largest global media broadcast in Asia.

Moraes is one of them.

Here is Part 1 of my audio interview with Champ Adriano Moraes

A native of Brazil, Moraes lives in South Florida, training at American Top Team in Coconut Creek.

In his three losses, they were by split decision. Two of those losses he avenged to regain the title, making him a three-time champ. His last fight, in January 2019 in Manila, he beat Filipino Geje Eustaquio to reclaim the championship.

Moraes, 31, was set to battle Johnson, 34, last year in April, but the pandemic changed those plans.

Johnson’s last fight occurred in October 2019 in Tokyo where he beat Danny Kingad to win the ONE Championship Flyweight Grand Prix.

ONE Championship features several top fighters born, raised and/or living in America.

Here is Part 2 of my audio interview with Champ Adriano Moraes.

Moraes was abandoned by his mother days after birth in Brasilia, Federal District, Brazil. He lived three years in an orphanage before being adopted.

He was an active youth, learning judo, capoeira and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. He played soccer but combat sports became his calling, excelling as a submission specialist.

