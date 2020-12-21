Wrestling & MMA
When their Smoke clears, these WWE Superstars may be holding two cups & two SLAMMYs
The WWE SmackDown tag team champions Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) are bringing the Smoke to the SLAMMY Awards.
The Street Profits are nominees in two categories: Tag Team of the Year and Breakout Stars of the Year.
It’s been some 2020 for this tag team.
The Street Profits won the Raw tag team titles in March, beating Seth Rollins and Murphy. They retained their titles by defeating Angel Garza and Austin Theory on night two of Wrestlemania 36. They later beat the Viking Raiders, and at SummerSlam, they defended their titles successfully against Andrade and Angel Garza. After being drafted to SmackDown and trading tag titles with The New Day, the Street Profits beat The New Day at Survivor Series.
The SLAMMY winners will be revealed at 10 a.m. EST Wednesday, Dec. 23 on WWE Network and through WWE’s social and digital platforms.
Since forming in March 2016, the Street Profits captured SmackDown, Raw, NXT and EVOLVE tag team titles.
Here is my audio interview with the Street Profits.
Ford signed with WWE in 2015. Dawkins inked with WWE in 2012. They are graduates of the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.The Street Profits ranked No.5 of the top 50 Tag Teams in the PWI Tag Team 50 in 2020.
Ford, 30, a track standout at Anson High School in North Carolina, served in the U.S. Marine Corps. Dawkins, also 30, starred in football, track and wrestling at NCAA Division III Harper College in Palatine, Illinois.
WWE SLAMMY Awards
The 2020 WWE SLAMMY Awards: The Best of Raw and SmackDown stream live on WWE Network and WWE’s digital and social platforms at 10 a.m. EST on Wednesday, Dec. 23.
The WWE Universe will be voting to decide the winners of five of the awards Voting is now open; so be sure to make your voice heard for your favorite WWE Superstars and matches of 2020.
The SLAMMY Awards will be hosted by WWE Superstar R-Truth.
WWE Friday Night SmackDown is 8 p.m. EST on FOX.
