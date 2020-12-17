Miami Herald Logo
This young Impact Wrestling standout has an ear for music and a heart for pro wrestling

Not even a pandemic could stop Chris Bey from having a breakout year in 2020.

Bey, 24, from Fairfax County, Virginia, is one of the top talents on a talented Impact Wrestling roster.

The Ultimate Finesser proved that by winning the X-Division title during Slammiversary in July and then by making history recently at Final Resolution. There he wrestled Impact Wrestling champ Rich Swann for the title in the main event.

It marked the second time in pro wrestling history with two Black male wrestlers in a main event of a major show.

Bey and Swann delivered an incredible match. Cohorts, fans, media, wrestling hierarchy raved about the match. Hence, Match of the Year consideration.

A longtime fan, Bey began his pro wrestling career at 20, moving to Las Vegas where he initially wrestled for Future Stars of Wrestling and later Championship Wrestling from Hollywood. A champion experienced in TV wrestling with CWFH, he attracted interest from Impact Wrestling and signed a deal in February.

Bey, a graduate of West Potomac High School, did not have an interest in college, opting to train in pro wrestling and make music. He is a verified music artist on Spotify and SoundCloud.

https://soundcloud.com/chris-bey

In 2020, Bey also competed in New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Super J-Cup Tournament, another bucket list moment.

Here is my audio interview with Chris Bey.

Impact Wrestling is 8 p.m. Tuesdays on AXS TV.

Impact Wrestling’s Genesis is Jan. 9, 2021, from Skyway Studios in Nashville and air exclusively on Impact Plus.

