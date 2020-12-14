This WWE Superstar & roller coaster fan hopes her roller coaster year ends on top at TLC

What an unusual, interesting and emotional roller coaster ride in 2020 for WWE Superstar Lana.

Through it all, Lana is improving as a wrestler, working hard to reach the top.

She will soon get that chance.

A member of the Raw brand, Lana has formed a bond with WWE Raw women’s champ Asuka, and they will challenge the WWE women’s tag team champs Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the titles at WWE TLC on Sunday on WWE Network.

The special show will be from ThunderDome inside Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, near Tampa.

A theme park roller coaster fan, Lana looks to end 2020 on the apex of the WWE ride by wearing gold at TLC.

Here is my audio interview with WWE Superstar Lana.

It wasn’t too long ago when Lana won a Battle Royal to earn a shot at Asuka’s title. Now they are on the same side, battling for tag team gold.

The first half of 2020 tugged at Lana’s heart. Natalya ended their (on-screen) friendship, and her new (on-screen) husband Bobby Lashley divorced her. In reality, her husband, Rusev, was released from WWE.

Lana picked herself up, winning the Battle Royal by last eliminating a stunned Natalya, who thought she already won.

There’s more.

Even though Team Raw (led by Jax and Baszler) belittled her, berated her, mocked her, Lana had the last laugh by becoming the sole survivor to win it for Team Raw over Team SmackDown at Survivor Series.

Most recently, Asuka and Lana scored two victories over Jax and Baszler in non-title matches on Raw.

Before TLC, Lana receives her biggest test to date. She must step into the ring on Monday in 1-on-1 competition against Jax on Raw on USA Network. Jax has already smashed Lana through a table several times, but that has not stopped the Ravishing Russian.

Each time Lana continues to battle back with more drive and determination, lately thanks to Asuka.

WWE Monday Night Raw is 8 p.m. on USA Network.

Photo Courtesy WWE

WWE TLC

WWE TLC (Tables, Ladders & Chairs) is 7 p.m. EST on WWE Network from The ThuderDome inside Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, near Tampa.

TLC Match for the WWE Title: Champ Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles (with Omos).

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (with Alexa Bliss) vs. Randy Orton.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles: Champs Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. WWE women’s champ Asuka and Lana.

TLC Match for the WWE Universal Title: Roman Reigns (with Paul Heyman) vs. Kevin Owens.

WWE SmackDown Women’s Title: Champ Sasha Banks vs. Carmella.

WWE Raw Tag Team Titles: The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) vs. The Hurt Business (Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin) with MVP.

Drop-kickoff show is 6 p.m. EST.

WWE socially acceptable

