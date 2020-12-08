Declaring Martial Law in Bellator MMA with this new, promising American Top Team fighter

Bellator MMA fighter Cody Law of (South Florida) American Top Team looks to go 2-0 as he faces featherweight Kenny “Rise of the Phoenix” Champion (2-0) during Bellator MMA 254 on Thursday on CBS Sports Network.

Here is my audio interview with Cody Law.

Born in Somerset, Pennsylvania, Law is a graduate of Forest Hills High School, where he was a state runner-up and state champion in wrestling. After wrestling for national power Penn State, he transferred to the University of Pittsburgh-Johnstown, and there he won an NCAA Division II national title en route to becoming an All-American.

Law, 25, then transitioned to MMA, starting at The Mat Factory, before moving to South Florida and training at the prestigious American Top Team.

Jorge Masvidal’s camp requested Law help with Masvidal’s training for the Kamaru Usman UFC title fight, and that’s when he traveled to ATT. Law noticed former Penn State wrestlers Bo Nickal and Anthony Cassar training there, and they touted the ATT coaches and fighters. Law’s coaches are Mike Brown, Isaac Greeley and Anderson Franca.

Photo By Lucas Noonan Courtesy Bellator MMA

Law won his pro MMA debut by beating Orlando Ortega via submission in the first round at Bellator 250 in October.

Photo By Lucas Noonan Courtesy Bellator MMA

South Florida will also be represented on the Bellator 254 card with heavyweight Linton Vassell of Sanford MMA in Deerfield Beach. He trains under the guidance of Henri Hooft, Greg Jones and Sean Soriano.

Photo Courtesy Bellator MMA

Originally from Bletchley, Buckinghamshire, England, Vassell (19-8) battles Ronny Markes (19-7 ) in a heavyweight bout on the main card.

BELLATOR 254

Bellator 254: MacFarlane vs. Velasquez is Thursday, Dec. 10 from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. It marks Bellator’s final event in a challenging 2020.

This main card will air live 10 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.

In the main event, for the Bellator women’s flyweight championship, Ilima-Lei Macfarlane defends her title against Juliana Velasquez.

Plus on the main card, Magomed Magomedov battles Matheus Mattos in a bantamweight bout, and Goiti Yamauchi faces Nate Andrews in a lightweight contest, to go along with the heavyweights Vassell and Markes fighting.

The prelims can be seen on CBSSports.com as well as Bellator MMA’s YouTube Channel.

