With a helmet and a tank, this NXT Superstar was custom made for War Games on WWE Network

WWE’s NXT TakeOver: War Games is Sunday on WWE Network, and it seems only fitting that the helmet wearing, tank riding Shotzi Blackheart leads a team.

Team Shotzi features General Shotzi, Ember Moon and Rhea Ripley with one more member TBA. No Don Jardine alerts here. The final team addition will most likely be announced during NXT on Wednesday on USA Network. Maybe.

For certain, Team Shotzi battles Team Candice (Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez, and the turning Toni Storm) in a grueling, physical War Games steel cage match on Sunday. Between the two squads, that’s already quite an array of very good wrestling talent.

Here is my two-part audio interview with NXT Superstar Shotzi Blackheart.

Shotzi, 28, is from Santa Clara County, California, where she studied acting, performance art. A fan of the theatrical side and physicality of professional wrestling, she made her pro wrestling debut in 2015.

She worked the indies nationally, most notably All Pro Wrestling, EVOLVE, IWA-Mid South, RISE, Shine, and Shimmer. She also wrestled for Impact Wrestling, before signing with WWE in October 2019. She honed her skills at the WWE Performance Center.

With a signature howl (the best howl in the business), a toughness and a unique look, she is a rising star in NXT.

WWE Shotzi Bio: https://www.wwe.com/superstars/shotzi-blackheart

Shotzi Twitter: https://twitter.com/shotziwwe

NXT is 8 p.m. Wednesdays on USA Network.

NXT TakeOver: War Games

NXT TakeOver: War Games is 7 p.m. ET Sunday on the WWE Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Roderick Strong, and Bobby Fish) vs. Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne and NXT Tag Team champs Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan in War Games.

NXT North American Champ Leon Ruff vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Damian Priest on a triple threat match for the title.

Dexter Lumis vs. Cameron Grimes in a strap match.

Team Shotzi (Shotzi Blackheart, Ember Moon, Rhea Ripley, and TBD) vs. Team Candice (Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez, and Toni Storm) in War Games.

NXT Web: https://www.wwe.com/shows/wwenxt

NXT Twitter: https://twitter.com/WWENXT

War Games Match

Created by the late, great American Dream Dusty Rhodes, the War Games match consists of two teams locked inside a steel cage.

It begins as a 1-on-1 contest. After a few minutes, another wrestler enters, giving one side a 2-on-1 advantage. Then after a few minutes, a member of the other team enters to even it.

The process continues. A 3-on-2 advantage, then 3-on-3; a 4-on-3 advantage, then 4-on-4. When all members of both teams are in the cage, then a winner can be determined by pinfall or submission.

