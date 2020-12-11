Miami Herald Logo
A combat sports fan, this young sports handicapper is Mystic Zach because he’s right a lot

His name is Zach Hirsch, but Mystic Zach is more apropos, and he and his followers agree, which is why he trademarked it.

A South Florida resident living in Delray Beach, Mystic Zach is a popular sports handicapper and a very good one, especially for an 18-year-old.

A fan of combat sports, which includes MMA and boxing, he is currently training in boxing with aspirations of stepping into the squared circle one day. He believes it will enhance his knowledge and understanding of the sport, especially when discussing it with professional fighters.

And he does that quite often.

Mystic Zach has a strong following and has interviewed some top names such as Floyd Mayweather, Roy Jones Jr., Sugar Rashad Evans, Shannon Briggs, Logan Paul and Jake Paul.

Now it’s time to turn the tables.

Here is my audio interview with sports handicapper, analyst and interviewer Mystic Zach.

About Mystic Zach

Zach Hirsch, widely known as Mystic Zach, is the most popular and most accurate young sports analyst and handicapper in the world.

Last year at 17, Mystic Zach picked more than 90 percent of all football, basketball and combat sports correctly.

Amazingly he picked 21 consecutive college football games correctly including the SEC Championship, the College Semifinals and the National Championship Game. He has correctly predicted hundreds of boxing, MMA and most recently Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships bouts in addition to accurately calling the past four Super Bowls.

jake-paul-ipickwins.jpg
Photo Courtesy ipickwins.com.

davis-ipickwins.jpg
Photo Courtesy ipickwins.com.

A ringside reporter with the IMPACT Network, he also served as a ringside reporter and bare knuckle insider for Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships.

He has more than 350,000 followers on his @ipickwins Instagram account and thousands more visitors to his website www.ipickwins.com.

ipickwins-hero-bg-1-3.jpg
Photo Courtesy ipickwins.com.

My MMA and Pro Wrestling Talk on the Web and Social Media

