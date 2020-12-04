WWE Tribute to the Troops means a lot to this WWE Superstar because she served, too

WWE Tribute to the Troops is one of the WWE’s most important shows of the year.

It’s the company’s way of honoring the U.S. military.

In its 18th edition, the annual WWE Tribute to the Troops show is Sunday on FOX, and who better to discuss the special event than WWE superstar and former U.S. Marine Lacey Evans.

Here is my audio interview with Evans.

About WWE Tribute to the Troops

The 18th annual WWE Tribute to the Troops will air on FOX on Sunday, adjacent to Sunday’s regional NFL broadcasts.

Viewers with an NFL matchup airing at 1 p.m. can watch WWE Tribute to the Troops at 4:30 p.m.; viewers with an NFL matchup airing at 4:05 p.m. can watch the special at 3 p.m.

WWE began Tribute to the Troops in 2003 to honor the servicemen and women and their families and thank them for their continued sacrifice to our country.

Servicemen and women from various bases will be part of Tribute to the Troops virtually in WWE’s state of the art ThunderDome. Three matches have been announced.

Along with exciting WWE mat action from some of its top superstars, chart-topping country artist HARDY (not Jeff) will be performing musically.

In addition, WWE is hosting virtual meet-and-greet sessions with WWE superstars and military members.

About WWE Superstar Lacey Evans

Evans served five years in the U.S. Marines. Her MOS (Military Occupational Specialty) was Military Police 5811 with a secondary MOS Special Reaction Team 5816.

In an interview with WWE.com, she said:

“I loved the Marines. I loved being a police officer, and I loved the non-stop challenges that I had to face. I graduated as the company’s highest shooter out of boot camp. From there, I had MCT (Marine Combat Training), where I graduated as squad leader, receiving a Meritorious Mast award. I was in charge of an entire squad for 30 days. It was my job to keep accountability, task out jobs to complete missions and make sure we were all on the same page before responding to scenarios that were put in front of us.

“From there, I went to my MOS training. By the end of the nearly year-long stay in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, I graduated top of my entire class as the Honor Graduate and was stationed at Parris Island, S.C. My job was to make sure the base entrances were secure, that people entering were scanned and cleared and that people within the bases were safe and abiding by the rules set forth by the Marine Corps. I became part of the Special Reactions Team (Military SWAT), where after my training, I became the assistant breacher. My duties during this time were responding to active shooter and hostage situations, barricaded suspects, terrorist threats, suspicious packages and felony stops, to name a few.

“I also graduated with a bachelor’s degree in health administration management. Before leaving the Marines, I was the Training Non-Commission Officer, where it was my job to set up all training scenarios each week that my unit would partake in. I was in charge of all administrative and logistics of getting the training planned, scheduled and the accountability for the Marines involved.”

Her ties to the military helped her begin a career in pro wrestling, debuting in 2014 and signing with WWE in 2016. She honed her skills at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando and competed in NXT. In 2019, Evans joined the main roster and is now a regular on Raw on Mondays on USA Network.

Evans, 30, is a WWE Superstar, a U.S. Marine veteran, a businesswoman, a wife, a mom, charitable, an inspiration, and with that Southern charm and style, she dresses well, too.

Photo Courtesy WWE

Originally from Marietta, Georgia, Evans graduated from Vero Beach High School, where she wrestled against girls, qualifying for nationals. She competed against boys, too, in various tournaments. She also attended Indian River State College just south in Fort Pierce. She currently resides in Parris Island, South Carolina, with her husband and daughter.

Evans is a frequent guest on the Lifetime TV show “Military Makeover with Montel.” She continues to give back to those who serve and their families.

