Big little brother working toward big things with Professional Fighters League 2021

MMA heavyweight fighter Mohammed “The Motor” Usman is one of the newer additions to the innovative Professional Fighters League.

Usman (7-1) won his past four fights for Titan FC in South Florida. He is gearing for the 2021 season with PFL, which kicks off April 23 on ESPN.

Here is my audio interview with the promising heavyweight.

His brother, Kamaru, is the UFC welterweight champ at 17-1.

Mohammed, 31, spends time between Arlington, Texas, and Fort Lauderdale, where his brother trains and lives.

Kamaru is part of (Deerfield Beach) Sanford MMA.

Mohammed starred at defensive end for Bowie High School in the high school football rich Dallas area. He played for the University of Houston his freshman season and then Navarro Community College in Corsicana, Texas, before transferring to the University of Arizona where he earned a degree in General Studies.

Aspiring to compete in the NFL, following college, he played for Sweden in the Euro American Football League. In 2016, the 6-2, 260-pounder was assigned to the Arizona Rattlers of the Arena Football League. He eventually decided to hang up the cleats and pursue MMA.

He did land a tryout with WWE at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. He grew up a fan of The Undertaker and respects the athleticism, conditioning and toughness of professional wrestlers/sports entertainers, but he learned quickly it was not for him.

At BOWIE HIGH SCHOOL

Competed for head coach Kenny Perry ... two-star recruit by Rivals.com ... two-star recruit by Scout.com ... member of the Dallas Morning-News Area Top-100 team ... ranked No. 83 by the Dallas Morning-News ... Second-Team All-District as a junior and a senior ... helped lead team to a 13-2 record as a senior ... teammate of Marcus McGraw ... two-time First-Team All-District wrestler, where he was ranked No.1 in the heavyweight division.

At UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON

The 6-2, 275-pound freshman competed in eight games in 2008 ... made his collegiate debut against Southern during the season opener ... recorded a pair of assisted tackles against the Jaguars ... posted two solo tackles at Colorado State ... finished with two assisted tackles, including a quarterback hurry, at No. 23 East Carolina.

At NAVARRO COLLEGE

He lead his team in sacks (4.5).

UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA

In his senior season, he had 19 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble. He played for Coach Rich Rodriguez, who has Miami ties.

More about MOHAMMED USMAN

He is No. 97 in your program but No. 1 in your heart.

About Professional Fighters League

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) presents Mixed Martial Arts for the first time in a sport-season format where individual fighters control their own destiny, competing in a regular season, playoffs and championship.

The champion in each division earns $1 million.

PFL’s differentiated style and exciting fights sparked breakout growth for the league. PFL events are broadcast live in prime-time on ESPN channels and ESPN+ in the United States and distributed to 160 additional countries around the world on premium sports networks.

PFL BRANDING, CONTENT IN 2020

With the 2020 competition sidelined, PFL still remained busy, rolling out a new OTT platform, providing fight fans with access to hundreds of hours of premium PFL content wherever they are, with no restrictions.

PFL MMA content also includes fighter profiles and some special series, hosted by PFL ring announcer, singer and WWE alum Lilian Garcia.

The PFL MMA app is available now for free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire, Android, and iOS devices.

