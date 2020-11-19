Baby Slice honoring his father’s moniker while making a name for himself in Bellator

Kevin Ferguson Jr. is known as Baby Slice, and it’s a name he wears proudly.

He is the oldest son of the late, great fighter Kimbo Slice, and the moniker pays homage to his father.

Here is my audio interview with Baby Slice Kevin Ferguson Jr.

Kimbo Slice was born in Nassau, Bahamas, and grew up in Cutler Ridge in Miami-Dade County. He starred in football at Perrine High School and attended Bethune Cookman University and the University of Miami, where he studied criminal justice.

He became an internet sensation as a backyard street fighter, parlaying that success into MMA opportunities. He trained at American Top team in (South Florida) Coconut Creek, and he fought for Elite XC, UFC and Bellator. He was 5-2, 1 NC in MMA and 7-0 in pro boxing.

Baby Slice, 28, was born in Miami. He spent three months in the Bahamas and then the family returned to Miami. He played youth tackle football for the Kendall Hammocks Warriors in the Miami Xtreme Football League. His team won a Super Bowl to qualify for the Bowl Before the Bowl Championships at the Orange Bowl.

The family moved to Broward County, living in Coral Springs. He attended Coral Springs High School, playing running back, kick returner and nose guard for the Colts. He also wrestled and took wood shop, good with his hands. In his junior year, he sustained an injury in football and completed his diploma home-schooled. He trained in wrestling at American Top Team, beginning as an eighth grader, pre-high school.

Baby Slice enjoyed football, but he longed to become an MMA fighter and/or pro boxer, like his father. He watched those sports and pro wrestling, too, and his favorite, Goldberg. When his dad competed against Tank Abbott in the main event of Elite XC MMA in 2008 in Miami, he met his idol Goldberg and took a photo with him, which is showcased on his Instagram page.

Baby Slice has not ruled out pro wrestling as a career option, but his primary focus these days is MMA.

Currently residing in Long Beach, California, he trains at Team Bodyshop / Team Kimbo under the guidance of head trainers Antonio McKee and Jason Manly in Lakewood, California.

For Bellator 253 on Thursday, Baby Slice Kevin Ferguson Jr. (3-2, 1NC) battles lightweight Kaheem Murray (3-3). For this fight, Baby Slice was trained by A.J. McKee, Antonio McKee and Joey Davis.

In honor of his father, Baby Slice will be announced from Miami.

More with Baby Slice

An avid photographer, he studied photography at the Academy of Art University in San Francisco. His wife, Tynie, who he met in California, is a powerlifter.

Bru’s Room sports grill, owned by former Miami Dolphins linebacker Bob Brudzinski, was a Coral Springs food spot for the Fergusons. Jack’s Old Fashion Hamburger House in nearby Pompano Beach was a favorite of the Fergusons, father and son. One double cheeseburger with pickles for Baby Slice, please.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/babyslice242/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/kimboslicejr

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdGQ9FjUddk6ECwJzDFwLdQ

Photo By Lucas Noonan Courtesy Bellator MMA

Photo By Lucas Noonan Courtesy Bellator MMA

Photo By Lucas Noonan Courtesy Bellator MMA

About Bellator 253

Main Card:

CBS Sports Network | DAZN

7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

Featherweight World Grand Prix Semi-final Main Event: Darrion Caldwell (15-3) vs. A.J. McKee (16-0)

Welterweight Co-Main Event: Benson Handerson (28-9) vs. Jason Jackson (12-4)

Welterweight Bout: Joey Davis (7-0) vs. Bobby Lee (12-4)

Preliminary Card:

CBSSports.com | Bellator MMA’s YouTube Channel | DAZN

4:15 p.m. ET/1:15 p.m. PT

Bantamweight Bout: Raufeon Stots (14-1) vs. Keith Lee (7-3)

Featherweight Bout: Jeremy Kennedy (15-2, 1 NC) vs. Matt Bessette (24-9, 1 NC)

Welterweight Bout: Jaleel Willis (13-2) vs. Mark Lemminger (11-2)

Featherweight Bout: Jay-Jay Wilson (6-0) vs. Sergio de Bari (5-1)

Lightweight Bout: Baby Slice Kevin Ferguson Jr. (3-2, 1 NC) vs. Kaheem Murray (3-3)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Sullivan Cauley (Pro Debut) vs. Jason Markland (0-1)

*Card subject to change.

Visit Bellator.com for additional information.

