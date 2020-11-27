This Horror King is a legit scream in Ring of Honor and on the film screen

When time comes to define a persona — who will you be as a professional wrestler — it’s often noted that being an extension of yourself can set the foundation toward success.

Ring of Honor wrestler Vincent can make that claim.

He is “The Horror King,” an extension of himself.

Here is Part 1 of my audio interview with “The Horror King” Vincent.

Vincent, 34, enjoys everything horror — movies, TV shows, books, houses, costumes, and of course, Halloween. He shares that pleasure with his wife, who he’s known since their toddler days. She is an aficionado of Ghostface from the horror flick “Scream.”

Scary movies initiated the couple’s bonded beginnings, and they continue the pattern with the next generation by attending Spooky cons with their daughter.

Photo Courtesy ROH

Leader of The Righteous, Vincent and his followers scare the other souls of Ring of Honor, most notably Matt Taven. Once part of the Ring of Honor six-man tag team champs The Kingdom, Vincent and Taven parted ways, while Vincent parted Taven’s head with an ax -- horror movie style.

Photo Courtesy ROH

The look of Vincent with those dark dreadlocks, facial hair, tattoos, black ring garb and menacing eyes is reminiscent of a character in a Rob Zombie movie or video.

Photo Courtesy ROH

Even his legit birthplace, Warwick, Rhode Island, sounds like a city in a Stephen King novel.

Furthermore, Vincent is the evil Masked Damon in the movie “Jungle Room,” set for a 2021 release. Noted actor Michael Madsen is Damon, and ROH star Flip Gordon is also in the film.

No Don Jardine alerts here. For info on the movie, click: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt7645102/

Here is Part 2 of my audio interview with “The Horror” King Vincent.

Trained by Spike Dudley, Mike Kanellis and Ryan Waters, Vincent debuted in 2009. He worked the indies, mostly North America, where he was a champion in singles and tag team divisions. He joined ROH in 2012 and was ranked No. 145 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2019.

ROH Final Battle

Ring of Honor makes its long-awaited return to pay-per-view with Final Battle 2020 on Dec. 18.

Due to the pandemic, ROH has not held a live pay-per-view since Final Battle 2019 in December.

Final Battle has been ROH’s biggest annual show since the company’s inception in 2002. The ROH World Championship has changed hands five times at Final Battle, including last year when PCO dethroned RUSH.

Which titles will be on the line at Final Battle 2020? Will anyone make their Final Battle debut? Will anyone make their Final Battle return?

Keep it locked into ROHWrestling.com and ROH’s social media channels for details as the road to Final Battle heats up.

