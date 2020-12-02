This standout not only grows MMA companies but fought in movies like ‘The Last Dragon’

Scott Coker is a big name in the MMA world.

He was the founder and former CEO of MMA promotion Strikeforce, which was the springboard company for several top fighters who elevated their status in UFC while helping grow that brand into the combat sports powerhouse it is today.

Coker is the current president of Bellator MMA, a company that has produced some really good fights and fighters, especially during these challenging pandemic times.

That’s the Scott Coker known to those in the MMA community.

Prior to becoming a successful businessman and MMA fight promoter, Coker trained in Taekwondo in San Jose, California, earning an eighth-degree black belt under the direction of the well-respected Ernie Reyes. He also became an original member of Reyes’s West Coast Demonstration Team.

Through his protege (Reyes) and his protege’s son (Ernie Reyes Jr.), Coker appeared as a fighter in a few martial arts movies, including “Surf Ninjas” and Berry Gordy’s “The Last Dragon.” Sho’Nuff.

In my audio interview with Coker, we cover a few topics, including the movie “The Last Dragon.”

Coker, 58, was born in Seoul. His family moved to San Jose, California, when he was 9.

In 1986, Coker became one of the first directors of the International Sport Karate Association (ISKA), one of the major international bodies regulating karate and kickboxing matches.

Scott Coker bio

One of the most established and well-respected combat sports promoters with more than 30 years of experience in mixed martial arts and kickboxing dating back to 1985.

Hired by ViacomCBS in June of 2014 to become the president of Bellator MMA.

Under his leadership, Bellator shattered box office and viewership records with Bellator 149, drawing more than 3.5 million viewers.

Coker struck two major distribution deals, including a $200-million deal with DAZN (pronounced Da Zone) in America as well as landing the top sports network in the UK and Ireland: Sky Sports.

Recently, Coker launched Bellator European Series which is a standalone fighting circuit, combining Europe’s top up-and-coming talent with several of Bellator’s established stars. The series airs on Channel 5, which is a major free-to-air television station in the UK.

Under Coker’s guidance, Bellator Kickboxing was created in 2016, which features several world champion kickboxers.

Coker helped create a patented cage that allows for an MMA cage to convert into a kickboxing ring in under 10 minutes, allowing fans in attendance to enjoy both sports at one event.

His career in combat sports began as a student of acclaimed martial artist and fight choreographer Ernie Reyes Sr., who Coker earned an 8th degree Taekwondo black belt under and became an original member of Reyes’ West Coast Demonstration Team.

Prior to Bellator, Coker was the founder and CEO of Strikeforce where he helped find and build some of MMA’s biggest stars such as: Ronda Rousey, Gina Carano, Daniel Cormier, Luke Rockhold and Nick Diaz to name a few.

Bellator 254

Bellator 254: MacFarlane vs. Velasquez is Thursday, Dec. 10 from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. It marks Bellator’s final event in a challenging 2020.

This main card will air live on CBS Sports Network.

In the main event, for the Bellator Women’s Flyweight Championship, Ilima-Lei Macfarlane defends her title against Juliana Velasquez.

Also on the main card, Magomed Magomedov battles Matheus Mattos in a bantamweight bout, and Goiti Yamauchi faces Nate Andrews in a lightweight contest.

