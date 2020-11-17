After coaching basketball, Tony Khan began to build a sports empire, which includes AEW

He didn’t want to be like Mike. He wanted to be like Jerry and Vince.

Most kids who idolized Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Brett Favre or another athlete dreamed of becoming that star.

Not Tony Khan.

As a teenager in Champaign-Urbana, Illinois, he longed to be involved in sports but in another capacity, i.e. a coach, like maybe Phil Jackson; a sports team owner, like say Jerry Reinsdorf, a general manager like a Jerry Krause and a pro wrestling booker/show maker, like, well, you know.

Khan achieved most of those goals and then some.

He is the founder, co-owner, president, and CEO of All Elite Wrestling. Building a sports empire, he is also co-owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars of the NFL and Fulham F.C. of the English Premier Soccer League. Plus, he is owner and chairman of TruMedia Networks (an innovative sports analytical company). Numbers are in his DNA, and he and his standout staff incorporate analytics within their sports teams.

Speaking of Air Jordan, Khan loved basketball. He even coached high school ball, but coaching was not his first option, and this smart, hard-working individual had options.

Here is my audio interview with Tony Khan.

Khan, 38, is a 2001 graduate of the University of Illinois Laboratory High School (Uni High), where his graduating class had the highest ACT average of any class at any school in America. The school was recognized as a “public elite” school by Newsweek because of its students’ high SAT scores.

Inspired by his parents. Khan was also an Illinois State Scholar and a National Merit Semifinalist. He earned a degree in finance from the University of Illinois.

Khan was not the best athlete, but he enjoyed sports, growing up, and sports video games, i.e. Madden and NBA Live (Bulls vs. Lakers, Bulls vs. Trailblazers). He developed an interest in stats and tracking them.

With a deficiency in size and speed, he accepted the Uni high school varsity basketball coach’s offer to sit on the bench and keep stats as an eighth grader. By 11th grade, he was an assistant coach. So basketball and also the NFL, he loved. He found his calling.

As a youth, pro wrestling captured his attention, too. He did not want to become a wrestler (maybe a manager, i.e. Bill Alfonso). His goal: to own, book and manage a pro wrestling company. AEW birthed on Jan. 1, 2019.

Mission accomplished.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 15: Matt Jackson, Dr. Britt Baker, “Hangman” Adam Page, Tony Khan, Nick Jackson, Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, and Brandi Rhodes of TNT’s All Elite Wrestlingattends the WarnerMedia Upfront 2019 arrivals on the red carpet at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on May 15, 2019 in New York City. 602140 (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia) Photo By Dimitrios Kambouris Getty Images for WarnerMedia

