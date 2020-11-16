Exclusive with AEW star Jake Hager as he discusses in-depth his Bellator MMA win

After a year away from the cage, two-sport pro Jake Hager made a successful return to fighting.

Hager beat Brandon Calton via split decision in a heavyweight battle during Bellator MMA 250 on Oct. 29.

Hager (3-0, 1 NC) won a split decision 28-29, 29-28, 29-28 in a three-round war.

In my audio interview with Hager, he goes in-depth with his pre-fight preparation, a round-by-round description, the decision and the post-fight medical check-up.

Hager, a WWE alum, also competes for All Elite Wrestling as part of The Inner Circle with Santana, Ortiz, Sammy Guevara, MJF, Wardlow and leader Chris Jericho. AEW Dynamite is 8 p.m. Wednesdays on TNT.

Hager, 38, who lives in the Tampa area, is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma where he was an All-American in wrestling. He and his wife Catalina White have two children. Catalina has South Florida ties, graduating from Fort Lauderdale High School and the University of Buffalo.

Photo By Lucas Noonan Courtesy Bellator MMA

Photo By Lucas Noonan Courtesy Bellator MMA

Photo By Lucas Noonan Courtesy Bellator MMA

