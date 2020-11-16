Wrestling & MMA
Exclusive with AEW star Jake Hager as he discusses in-depth his Bellator MMA win
After a year away from the cage, two-sport pro Jake Hager made a successful return to fighting.
Hager beat Brandon Calton via split decision in a heavyweight battle during Bellator MMA 250 on Oct. 29.
Hager (3-0, 1 NC) won a split decision 28-29, 29-28, 29-28 in a three-round war.
In my audio interview with Hager, he goes in-depth with his pre-fight preparation, a round-by-round description, the decision and the post-fight medical check-up.
Hager, a WWE alum, also competes for All Elite Wrestling as part of The Inner Circle with Santana, Ortiz, Sammy Guevara, MJF, Wardlow and leader Chris Jericho. AEW Dynamite is 8 p.m. Wednesdays on TNT.
Hager, 38, who lives in the Tampa area, is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma where he was an All-American in wrestling. He and his wife Catalina White have two children. Catalina has South Florida ties, graduating from Fort Lauderdale High School and the University of Buffalo.
Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports
Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a monthVIEW OFFER
Twitter: https://twitter.com/RealJakeHager
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realjakehager/
Web: http://www.bellator.com/fighters/9f4064/jake-hager
Merch: https://www.prowrestlingtees.com/mma-fighter/jake-hager.html
Bellator Socially Acceptable
Website: http://www.bellator.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BellatorMMA
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BellatorMMA/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/BellatorMMA
https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com/2020/10/bellator-250-results-aew-star-jake-hager-survives-brandon-calton-split-decision
https://www.espn.com/espn/now?nowId=21-41082280-4
AEW shows
AEW Dark is 7 p.m. Tuesdays on AEW’s YouTube channel.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFN4JkGP_bVhAdBsoV9xftA
AEW Dynamite is 8 p.m. Wednesdays on TNT.
My MMA and Pro Wrestling Talk on the Web and Social Media
http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/
Twitter: @jimmyv3
YouTube: jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ProWrestlingSouthFlorida/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WWE-WrestleMania-28-Miami-241160769255279/
Comments