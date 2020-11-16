Miami Herald Logo
Exclusive with AEW star Jake Hager as he discusses in-depth his Bellator MMA win

After a year away from the cage, two-sport pro Jake Hager made a successful return to fighting.

Hager beat Brandon Calton via split decision in a heavyweight battle during Bellator MMA 250 on Oct. 29.

Hager (3-0, 1 NC) won a split decision 28-29, 29-28, 29-28 in a three-round war.

In my audio interview with Hager, he goes in-depth with his pre-fight preparation, a round-by-round description, the decision and the post-fight medical check-up.

Hager, a WWE alum, also competes for All Elite Wrestling as part of The Inner Circle with Santana, Ortiz, Sammy Guevara, MJF, Wardlow and leader Chris Jericho. AEW Dynamite is 8 p.m. Wednesdays on TNT.

Hager, 38, who lives in the Tampa area, is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma where he was an All-American in wrestling. He and his wife Catalina White have two children. Catalina has South Florida ties, graduating from Fort Lauderdale High School and the University of Buffalo.

C07_1932.jpg
Photo By Lucas Noonan Courtesy Bellator MMA

C07_1535.jpg
Photo By Lucas Noonan Courtesy Bellator MMA
C07_7380.jpg
Photo By Lucas Noonan Courtesy Bellator MMA

AEW shows

AEW Dynamite is 8 p.m. Wednesdays on TNT.

