From big pro wresting star to acting on the big screen, Kevin Nash in new film ‘Chick Fight’

Kevin Nash made a big name for himself in professional wrestling, starring in Impact Wrestling, WCW and WWE. His success as a founding member of the nWo in WCW was a game changer, which helped inspire WWE’s lucrative Attitude Era and the formation of DX.

Nash, a two-time WWE Hall of Famer, transitioned from the pro wrestling world to the big screen, co-starring in several movies, including “Magic Mike,” “Rock of Ages,” “John Wick” and “The Longest Yard.”

He currently co-stars in “Chick Fight,” an action comedy about Anna, a young woman (Malin Akerman) introduced to an underground all-female fight club in order to turn the mess of her life around.

Akerman is also one of the producers of the flick, which showcases the revolution of an evolution of women in combat sports.

Nash portrays her father, Ed, who finds himself. No Don Jardine alerts here. See the film.

Here is my audio interview with Kevin Nash.

“Chick Fight” -- which also stars Bella Thorne and Alec Baldwin and co-stars Dulce Sloan, Kevin Connolly, Fortune Feimster and Nash -- opens Friday in theaters, digitally and On-Demand.

unnamed (2).jpg
Photo Courtesy Quiver Distribution

About “Chick Fight”

Malin Akerman has said in starting this project she was a fan of fight movies and buddy comedies that combine heart with healthy amounts of raunchiness but found most to be dominated by male-centric stories and protagonists.

Chick Fight gave her the opportunity to create the kind of film she wanted to see for eager female audiences with a powerhouse female cast. Following recent successful female-led comedies, Chick Fight has compiled a group of hilarious women for a story that aims to empower and entertain, proving that women can fight like men.

Starring | Malin Akerman, Bella Thorne, Alec Baldwin, Kevin Connolly, Dulcé Sloan, Dominique Jackson, Kevin Nash, Fortune Feimster and Alec Mapa. Directed by | Paul Leyden. Written by | Joseph Downey. Produced by | Malin Akerman, Frances Lausell, Idiot Savant Pictures’ Anne Clements, Cranium Entertainment’s Ash Christian and Yale Productions’ Jordan Yale Levine, Michael J. Rothstein and Jordan Beckerman. Distribution | Quiver Distribution. Runtime | 97 minute 10 seconds. Rated | R.

https://www.etonline.com/chick-fight-trailer-malin-akerman-bella-thorne-154197

https://www.syracuse.com/entertainment/2020/10/alec-baldwin-reps-suny-cortland-in-new-movie-chick-fight-see-trailer.html

Jim Varsallone
Jim Varsallone covers pro wrestling, something he's done since his college days in the late 1980s.
