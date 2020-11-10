Wrestling & MMA
It’s a Turning Point weekend for Good Brothers with own show and Impact Wrestling PPV
What a weekend upcoming for The Good Brothers and fans.
The Good Brothers (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) challenge Impact Wrestling tag team champions The North (Ethan Page and Josh Alexander) for the titles at Impact Wrestling’s Turning Point pay-per-view on Saturday.
The night before, Gallows, Anderson and NJPW star Rocky Romero host their own PPV show, Talk’n Shop A-Mania 2. Both events (with Scott D’Amore) are available on FITE TV.
Here is my audio interview with The Good Brothers and Rocky Romero.
Branding The Good Brothers
Gallows and Anderson host a podcast “Talk’n Shop” along with Romero, and the trio also produce their own wrestling shows Talk’n Shop A-Mania on pay-per-view. They like to have fun.
They dub their podcast #WorstPodcastInTheWorld and their Friday the 13th PPV #WorstPPVSequelEver.
What they really mean. It’s the most fun you will ever have.
Twitter: Doc Gallows: https://twitter.com/The_BigLG
Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports
Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a monthVIEW OFFER
Twitter: Karl Anderson: https://twitter.com/MachineGunKA
Twitter: https://twitter.com/azucarRoc
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TalknShop
Podcast: Talk’nShop: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/talkn-shop/id1504940209
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCD9B3jlaht5Mw3pcHovUWfg
FITE TV: https://www.fite.tv/watch/talk-n-shop-a-mania/2p7pq/
TalkNShopMania2: Rise of the Torturer
Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=POvca-oP9jE
Impact Wrestling Turning Point
Impact Wrestling Turning Point is Saturday on FITE TV and via other pay-per-view providers.
and more.
For Impact Wrestling Turning Point on FITE TV:
IMPACT WRESTLING SOCIALLY ACCEPTABLE
Website: https://impactwrestling.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ImpactWrestling/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/IMPACTWRESTLING
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/impactwrestling
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/impactwrestling/
https://www.sportskeeda.com/impact-wrestling/news-doc-gallows-reveals-the-good-brothers-signed-impact-wrestling-wwe-release
https://www.espn.com/wwe/story/_/id/29573173/from-wrestlemania-backyard-ring-gallows-anderson-aim-fun-talk-n-shop-mania
Impact Wrestling on TV
Impact Wrestling is 8 p.m. EST Tuesdays on AXS TV.
Also check https://impactplus.tv/.
My Pro Wrestling Talk on the Web and Social Media
http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/
Twitter: @jimmyv3
YouTube: jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ProWrestlingSouthFlorida/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WWE-WrestleMania-28-Miami-241160769255279/
Comments