It’s a Turning Point weekend for Good Brothers with own show and Impact Wrestling PPV

What a weekend upcoming for The Good Brothers and fans.

The Good Brothers (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) challenge Impact Wrestling tag team champions The North (Ethan Page and Josh Alexander) for the titles at Impact Wrestling’s Turning Point pay-per-view on Saturday.

The night before, Gallows, Anderson and NJPW star Rocky Romero host their own PPV show, Talk’n Shop A-Mania 2. Both events (with Scott D’Amore) are available on FITE TV.

Here is my audio interview with The Good Brothers and Rocky Romero.

Branding The Good Brothers

Gallows and Anderson host a podcast “Talk’n Shop” along with Romero, and the trio also produce their own wrestling shows Talk’n Shop A-Mania on pay-per-view. They like to have fun.

They dub their podcast #WorstPodcastInTheWorld and their Friday the 13th PPV #WorstPPVSequelEver.

What they really mean. It’s the most fun you will ever have.

Impact Wrestling Turning Point

Impact Wrestling Turning Point is Saturday on FITE TV and via other pay-per-view providers.

Photo Courtesy Impact Wrestling

Photo Courtesy Impact Wrestling

Photo Courtesy Impact Wrestling

Photo Courtesy Impact Wrestling

The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows) challenge Impact Wrestling tag team champions The North (Ethan Page and Josh Alexander) for the titles at Impact Wrestling's Turning Point on Saturday, Nov. 14.

