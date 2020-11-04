Scary becomes special for history-making Johnny Gargano at NXT Halloween Havoc

Once again call him Johnny Champion.

Johnny Gargano made history at WWE’s NXT Halloween Havoc by beating Damian Priest to become the new NXT North American champion. He is the first two-time NXT North American champ.

Candice LeRae, his wife, was featured in the main event, battling Io Shirai for the NXT women’s championship.

Photo Courtesy WWE

Dressed in Tim Burton-inspired “Nightmare Before Christmas” attire with their puppy, the NXT power couple survived Shotzi Blackheat’s Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal at NXT Halloween Havoc, but it wasn’t easy.

Blackheart served as the howling host for this spectacular, 20 years in the making.

Photo Courtesy WWE

Two very good matches. Gargano defeated Priest in a Devil’s Playground match to open the show. LeRae competed in Tables, Ladders and Scares to close it.

LeRae took a nasty bump, fall from atop the ladder through another ladder outside the ring, and Shirai retained her title.

What will they do; what will they say on Wednesday on NXT on USA Network?

Going from one scary scenario to another, are Dexter Lumis and Shotzi Blackheart in their near future?

Here is my audio interview with the new NXT North American champ Johnny Gargano.

(BTW, No Don Jardine alerts)

Incredible stage design, costumes, ring gear, props, and matches inside the Capitol Wrestling Center for this special event. Halloween Havoc even showcased Michael P.S. Hayes, The Giant, The Shockmaster, YetiMania and Hulk Maverick.

https://www.foxsports.com/articles/wwe/superstars-react-to-an-unforgettable-night-at-nxt-halloween-havoc

https://www.sportskeeda.com/wwe/news-johnny-gargano-wins-north-american-championship-nxt-halloween-havoc

Proud of his Cleveland roots, Gargano, 33, is from the mecca of pro wrestlers, Ohio. He debuted in 2005 for Cleveland All-Pro Wrestling. He’s traveled the world, including wrestling for Chikara, Dragon Gate, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla and NXT.

Gargano is the first NXT triple crown champion — winning NXT tag gold with Tommaso Ciampo, the NXT title and NXT North American title (twice).

Pizza is a staple for Gargano as his father, Frank, owns Gargano’s Italian restaurant and catering in Cleveland.

Wonder what happened to the autographed Adam Cole photo on the restaurant’s wall? Ebay?

https://www.wwe.com/videos/adam-cole-visits-johnny-gargano%E2%80%99s-cleveland-haunts-wwe-nxt-july-3-2019

Watch NXT at 8 p.m. Wednesdays on USA Network.

