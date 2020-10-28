Miami Herald Logo
To get to the moon, Cameron Grimes must go through terror at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc

It’s Halloween season, and Cameron Grimes is bringing the tricks and the treats to NXT for the resurrection of Halloween Havoc.

A staple of WCW pay-per-views back in the day, Halloween Havoc ended in 2000.

Through the heralded leadership of Paul “Triple H” Levesque — the executive vice president of Global Talent Strategy & Development for WWE — NXT delivers Halloween Havoc 2020, hosted by the howling Shotzi Blackheart, at 8 p.m. Wednesday on USA Network.

Plenty of Halloween-type happenings on this spooky show, including Grimes facing the creepy Dexter Lumis in a Haunted House of Terror match.

Here is my audio interview with NXT Superstar Cameron Grimes.

Grimes, 27, is the pride of Cameron, North Carolina, A graduate of Union Pines High School, he received training in pro wrestling by fellow Cameron locals and WWE standouts The Hardy Boyz (Matt and Jeff). As Trevor Lee, Grimes is a three-time Impact Wrestling X-Division champ and Impact Wrestling tag champ (with Brian Myers).

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CGrimesWWE

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/camerongrimeswwe/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CameronGrimesWWE

ElWtpUZXYAErP3o.jpg
Photo Courtesy WWE

Halloween Havoc card

NXT women’s champ Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae in a Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal match.

North American champ Damian Priest vs. Johnny Gargano in a Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal match.

Raquel González vs. Rhea Ripley.

Dexter Lumis vs. Cameron Grimes in a Haunted House of Terror match.

NXT broadcasters Wade Barrett & Vic Joseph costume contest.

NOTE: Shotzi’s Stipulations Wheel: Coal Miner’s Glove on a Pole, Blindfold match, Casket match, Chamber of Horrors, Biker’s Chain match, Buried Alive match, Devil’s Playground match, Boiler Room Brawl, Shotzi’s Choice, Weapons Wild match, Trick or Street Fight, and TLS (Tables, Ladders, and Scares).

https://www.foxsports.com/wwe/video/1810344003550?amp=true

https://www.wwe.com/videos/halloween-havoc-returns-next-week-on-nxt

NXT Halloween House Show 2019 in Orlando

74329538_10157567438711636_1423035094523707392_o.jpg
Photo By Jim Varsallone

74235532_10157567439456636_851766815947227136_o.jpg
Photo By Jim Varsallone

73460622_10157569162831636_3404751026580881408_o.jpg
Photo By Jim Varsallone

NXT SOCIALLY ACCEPTABLE

Twitter: https://twitter.com/WWENXT

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WWENXT/

Web: https://www.wwe.com/shows/wwenxt/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJ5v_MCY6GNUBTO8-D3XoAg

Watch NXT at 8 p.m. Wednesdays on USA Network.

My Pro Wrestling Talk on the Web and Social Media

http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/

Twitter: @jimmyv3

YouTube: jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ProWrestlingSouthFlorida/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WWE-WrestleMania-28-Miami-241160769255279/

Profile Image of Jim Varsallone
Jim Varsallone
Jim Varsallone covers pro wrestling, something he’s done since his college days in the late 1980s. Now in his fifth decade of coverage, he currently follows WWE (Raw, SmackDown and NXT), AEW, Ring of Honor, Impact Wrestling, MLW, WOW, FSCW, and the South Florida indies. He also writes MMA -- mostly profile stories and video interviews with American Top Team talent in South Florida. As for pro wrestling, he writes feature stories and profile pieces, updates upcoming show schedules in South Florida, photographs the action and interviews talent (audio and video) -- sharing the content here and via social media on his Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channel: jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel). Support my work with a digital subscription
