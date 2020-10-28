To get to the moon, Cameron Grimes must go through terror at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc

It’s Halloween season, and Cameron Grimes is bringing the tricks and the treats to NXT for the resurrection of Halloween Havoc.

A staple of WCW pay-per-views back in the day, Halloween Havoc ended in 2000.

Through the heralded leadership of Paul “Triple H” Levesque — the executive vice president of Global Talent Strategy & Development for WWE — NXT delivers Halloween Havoc 2020, hosted by the howling Shotzi Blackheart, at 8 p.m. Wednesday on USA Network.

Plenty of Halloween-type happenings on this spooky show, including Grimes facing the creepy Dexter Lumis in a Haunted House of Terror match.

Here is my audio interview with NXT Superstar Cameron Grimes.

Grimes, 27, is the pride of Cameron, North Carolina, A graduate of Union Pines High School, he received training in pro wrestling by fellow Cameron locals and WWE standouts The Hardy Boyz (Matt and Jeff). As Trevor Lee, Grimes is a three-time Impact Wrestling X-Division champ and Impact Wrestling tag champ (with Brian Myers).

Halloween Havoc card

NXT women’s champ Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae in a Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal match.

North American champ Damian Priest vs. Johnny Gargano in a Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal match.

Raquel González vs. Rhea Ripley.

Dexter Lumis vs. Cameron Grimes in a Haunted House of Terror match.

NXT broadcasters Wade Barrett & Vic Joseph costume contest.

NOTE: Shotzi’s Stipulations Wheel: Coal Miner’s Glove on a Pole, Blindfold match, Casket match, Chamber of Horrors, Biker’s Chain match, Buried Alive match, Devil’s Playground match, Boiler Room Brawl, Shotzi’s Choice, Weapons Wild match, Trick or Street Fight, and TLS (Tables, Ladders, and Scares).

NXT Halloween House Show 2019 in Orlando

Watch NXT at 8 p.m. Wednesdays on USA Network.

http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/

