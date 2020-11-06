‘Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia’ is now found on WWE Network

Multitalented star Lilian Garcia brought her successful podcast “Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia” to the free side of WWE Network. It’s now a regular occurrence there on Mondays.

Garcia speaks with MMA fighters and singers and her pro wrestling friends such as Zelina Vega, MVP and Braun Strowman.

Here is my audio interview with Lilian Garcia.

Garcia not only possesses a good voice, but she is a good communicator, a nice person, positive. People feel comfortable speaking to her and open up about their lives, which can inspire others.

About ‘Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia’

Everyone has a unique story and a different definition of what success looks like.

On “Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia”, which was conceived in 2016, the mission is to connect the guest with viewers and listeners to humanize success, persevere through hardships, embrace diversity and empower their own journey to glory.

Garcia provides a safe environment for all walks of life where her guests can entertain and discuss the hard topics that affect people’s daily lives. Chasing Glory is more than a community. Together it is a family that believes passionately in the power of real-life stories to inspire all who seek familiarity, to support, educate and provide value through shared experiences that move people’s lives forward to impact and celebrate humanity.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Garcia started this project with the dream of a better world — a world where people have the freedom to express who they are and how connected they are to one another while feeling an empowered through that expression. It’s working from the ground up to create a brand that appeals to multiple groups and audiences and unites them with central themes of positivity.

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YIfU-j21znA&feature=emb_logo

About Lilian Garcia

A history maker and barrier breaker, Garcia is s a woman with a platform. She has solidified her name in sports, entertainment, wellness and mainstream media.

Garcia is a multitalented star. She is a singer/songwriter, television personality and producer, 15-year WWE ring announcer and the first woman to ring announce WrestleMania. Currently she is the cage announcer and a show host for The Professional Fighters League (at shows and on YouTube), once again making history as the first women to be an “in-cage” announcer within combat sports.

Garcia is an influencer who has been carving the way for others throughout her career. With an established global, multicultural following of more than 2.5 million, she faces the unique opportunity to use this capital to grow brand partnerships and help others.

www.liliangarcia.com

Check out ‘Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia’

To watch new video episodes, go to the free side of WWE Network: https://www.wwe.com/free.

To listen, go wherever podcasts are found including The Chasing Glory App, Apple podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, iHeart Radio, Google and more.

Lilian Garcia Socially acceptable

Websites: https://liliangarcia.com

https://chasingglory.com

Instagram: @LilianGarcia

@ChasingGlory

Facebook: Lilian Garcia Official Fan Page

Twitter: @LilianGarcia

YouTube: LilianGarcia

Website: https://liliangarcia.com/chasing-glory-podcast/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ProFightLeague

https://www.tvinsider.com/720687/wwe-lilian-garcia-interview-chasing-glory/

https://www.sportskeeda.com/wwe/lilian-garcia-on-chasing-glory-paige-and-the-evolution-of-women-s-wrestling-exclusive

My Pro Wrestling Talk on the Web and Social Media

http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/

Twitter: @jimmyv3

YouTube: jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ProWrestlingSouthFlorida/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WWE-WrestleMania-28-Miami-241160769255279/