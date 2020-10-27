Wrestling & MMA
This AEW star, WWE alum and Sooner great returns to Bellator MMA cage on Thursday
After a year away from the cage, two-sport professional Jake Hager returns to MMA competition Thursday.
The 6-7, 245-pound Hager (2-0, 1 NC) fights 6-5, 275-pound Brandon “Bone Crusher” Calton (2-0) in a heavyweight bout during Bellator 250 on Thursdayon CBS Sports Network.
The action occurs from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.
Hager, 38, of Perry, Oklahoma, is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma where he played football and excelled in wrestling, earning All-American honors. He obtained a degree in finance. He transitioned very well to professional wrestling, starring for Lucha Underground and most notably WWE.
Currently, Hager is with All Elite Wrestling as a key member of the Inner Circle, aligned with Santana and Ortiz, Sammy Guevara and Chris Jericho. AEW airs at 8 p.m. Wednesdays on TNT.
Here is my audio interview with Jake Hager.
Calton, 40, is a graduate of East Tennessee State University, where he played football and earned a degree in criminology. The former defensive lineman is from Pennington Gap, Virginia.
Hager and his wife, Catalina White, live in Tampa with their two children. Catalina is from Fort Lauderdale, a graduate of Fort Lauderdale High School and the University of Buffalo.
Pro Wrestling and Pro MMA success
Setting the bar, they excelled in professional wrestling and professional MMA.
“The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar
“World’s Most Dangerous Man” Ken Shamrock
“Rowdy” Ronda Rousey
Dan “The Beast” Severn
Bobby Lashley
Bellator 250
Bellator 250 is Thursday live on CBS Sports Network from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.
The main card is 8 p.m. Thursday.
Preliminaries start at 5:15 p.m. on Bellator’s YouTube Channel, DAZN and CBSSports.com.
