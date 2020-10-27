Miami Herald Logo
This AEW star, WWE alum and Sooner great returns to Bellator MMA cage on Thursday

After a year away from the cage, two-sport professional Jake Hager returns to MMA competition Thursday.

The 6-7, 245-pound Hager (2-0, 1 NC) fights 6-5, 275-pound Brandon “Bone Crusher” Calton (2-0) in a heavyweight bout during Bellator 250 on Thursdayon CBS Sports Network.

B250_1080x1080_Hager-Calton.jpg
Photo Courtesy Bellator MMA

The action occurs from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Hager, 38, of Perry, Oklahoma, is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma where he played football and excelled in wrestling, earning All-American honors. He obtained a degree in finance. He transitioned very well to professional wrestling, starring for Lucha Underground and most notably WWE.

Currently, Hager is with All Elite Wrestling as a key member of the Inner Circle, aligned with Santana and Ortiz, Sammy Guevara and Chris Jericho. AEW airs at 8 p.m. Wednesdays on TNT.

bts09414.jpg
Photo Courtesy AEW

Here is my audio interview with Jake Hager.

Calton, 40, is a graduate of East Tennessee State University, where he played football and earned a degree in criminology. The former defensive lineman is from Pennington Gap, Virginia.

Hager and his wife, Catalina White, live in Tampa with their two children. Catalina is from Fort Lauderdale, a graduate of Fort Lauderdale High School and the University of Buffalo.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RealJakeHager

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realjakehager/

Web: http://www.bellator.com/fighters/9f4064/jake-hager

Merch: https://www.prowrestlingtees.com/mma-fighter/jake-hager.html

A44I8139.jpg
Lucas Noonan Photo Courtesy Bellator MMA

Pro Wrestling and Pro MMA success

Setting the bar, they excelled in professional wrestling and professional MMA.

“The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar

“World’s Most Dangerous Man” Ken Shamrock

“Rowdy” Ronda Rousey

Dan “The Beast” Severn

Bobby Lashley

Bellator 250

Bellator 250 is Thursday live on CBS Sports Network from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The main card is 8 p.m. Thursday.

Preliminaries start at 5:15 p.m. on Bellator’s YouTube Channel, DAZN and CBSSports.com.

Profile Image of Jim Varsallone
Jim Varsallone
Jim Varsallone covers pro wrestling, something he’s done since his college days in the late 1980s. Now in his fifth decade of coverage, he currently follows WWE (Raw, SmackDown and NXT), AEW, Ring of Honor, Impact Wrestling, MLW, WOW, FSCW, and the South Florida indies. He also writes MMA -- mostly profile stories and video interviews with American Top Team talent in South Florida. As for pro wrestling, he writes feature stories and profile pieces, updates upcoming show schedules in South Florida, photographs the action and interviews talent (audio and video) -- sharing the content here and via social media on his Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channel: jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel). Support my work with a digital subscription
