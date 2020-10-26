Miami Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Wrestling & MMA

American Top Team and Sanford MMA fighters will compete on Bellator 250 on Thursday

South Florida will be well represented during Bellator 250. Three fighters, two from American Top Team and one from Sanford MMA, are on the card.

“The Sleek Sheik” Sabah Homasi (14-8) fights “Vicious” Bobby Voelker (33-13) during Bellator 250 on Thursday live on CBS Sports Network from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Homasi, 31, was born in New Brunswick, New Jersey. His family moved to Dearborn, Michigan, and he played football and wrestled for Dearborn High School. His father owned a pizzeria.

Homasi later joined nearby Cooper’s Gym before making his way to South Florida to train at American Top Team in Coconut Creek.

Homasi spent time with UFC. He is on a three-match win streak in Bellator, beating Curtis Millender in his most recent battle at Bellator 243.

Here is my audio interview with “The Sleek Sheik” Sabah Homasi.

Twitter: @SabahHomasi

Instagram: @sabah_thesleeksheik

B250_1080x1080_Eblen-Johnson.jpg
Photo Courtesy Bellator MMA
Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER

Middleweight “Soldier Boy” Johnny Eblen (6-0) of American Top Team fights Taylor Johnson (6-1).

Eblen, 28, was born in Kansas City. He became a 2009 state champion at 189 pounds, representing Park Hill High School. After wrestling and graduating from Missouri in 2015, he turned to MMA training at ATT in South Florida.

This is Eblen’s first fight in more than a year after recovering from knee surgery.

Here is my audio interview with Eblen.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/JohnnyEblen

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/johnnyeblen/

B250_1080x1080_Borics-Sanchez.jpg
Photo Courtesy Bellator MMA

Adam “The Kid” Borics (15-1) of Sanford MMA fights Erick Sanchez (9-5) in a catchweight battle.

Born in Hungary, Borics is an inspiration to his country. He beat Mike Hamel in his most recent fight at Bellator 243.

Sanford MMA is in Deerfield Beach.

Here is my audio interview with Borics.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/adamborics/

Bellator 250

Bellator 250 is Thursday live on CBS Sports Network from the Mohegan Sun Arena.

The main card is 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Prelims start at 5:15 p.m. on Bellator’s YouTube Channel, DAZN and CBSSports.com.

https://www.espn.com/mma/fighter/_/id/2517121/sabah-homasi

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com/2020/08/bellator-243-sabah-homasi-dedicates-win-people-lebanon

Bellator Socially Acceptable

Website: http://www.bellator.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BellatorMMA

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BellatorMMA/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/BellatorMMA

My Pro Wrestling and MMA Talk on the Web and Social Media

http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/

Twitter: @jimmyv3

YouTube: jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ProWrestlingSouthFlorida/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WWE-WrestleMania-28-Miami-241160769255279/

Profile Image of Jim Varsallone
Jim Varsallone
Jim Varsallone covers pro wrestling, something he’s done since his college days in the late 1980s. Now in his fifth decade of coverage, he currently follows WWE (Raw, SmackDown and NXT), AEW, Ring of Honor, Impact Wrestling, MLW, WOW, FSCW, and the South Florida indies. He also writes MMA -- mostly profile stories and video interviews with American Top Team talent in South Florida. As for pro wrestling, he writes feature stories and profile pieces, updates upcoming show schedules in South Florida, photographs the action and interviews talent (audio and video) -- sharing the content here and via social media on his Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channel: jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel). Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER

News

Joshua and Pulev reschedule title fight for December

October 16, 2020 4:02 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service