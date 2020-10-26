American Top Team and Sanford MMA fighters will compete on Bellator 250 on Thursday

South Florida will be well represented during Bellator 250. Three fighters, two from American Top Team and one from Sanford MMA, are on the card.

“The Sleek Sheik” Sabah Homasi (14-8) fights “Vicious” Bobby Voelker (33-13) during Bellator 250 on Thursday live on CBS Sports Network from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Homasi, 31, was born in New Brunswick, New Jersey. His family moved to Dearborn, Michigan, and he played football and wrestled for Dearborn High School. His father owned a pizzeria.

Homasi later joined nearby Cooper’s Gym before making his way to South Florida to train at American Top Team in Coconut Creek.

Homasi spent time with UFC. He is on a three-match win streak in Bellator, beating Curtis Millender in his most recent battle at Bellator 243.

Here is my audio interview with “The Sleek Sheik” Sabah Homasi.

Middleweight “Soldier Boy” Johnny Eblen (6-0) of American Top Team fights Taylor Johnson (6-1).

Eblen, 28, was born in Kansas City. He became a 2009 state champion at 189 pounds, representing Park Hill High School. After wrestling and graduating from Missouri in 2015, he turned to MMA training at ATT in South Florida.

This is Eblen’s first fight in more than a year after recovering from knee surgery.

Here is my audio interview with Eblen.

Adam “The Kid” Borics (15-1) of Sanford MMA fights Erick Sanchez (9-5) in a catchweight battle.

Born in Hungary, Borics is an inspiration to his country. He beat Mike Hamel in his most recent fight at Bellator 243.

Sanford MMA is in Deerfield Beach.

Here is my audio interview with Borics.

Bellator 250

Bellator 250 is Thursday live on CBS Sports Network from the Mohegan Sun Arena.

The main card is 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Prelims start at 5:15 p.m. on Bellator’s YouTube Channel, DAZN and CBSSports.com.

