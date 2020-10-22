This Impact Wrestling Knockout will be wreaking Havok at Bound for Glory PPV

Jessicka Havok is a force, wreaking havoc around the world, including Combat Zone Wrestling, Ring of Honor, Shine, Women’s Superstars Uncensored, WOW, and Japan’s Stardom.

Now this tough combatant is making an impact with Impact Wrestling, preparing for one of the company’s biggest shows of the year, Bound for Glory, which is Saturday at Skyway Studios in Nashville.

Hailing form the mecca of pro wrestlers, Ohio, Havok is part of the exciting Call Your Shot Gauntlet (featuring women and men) at Bound for Glory. The winner earns the right to challenge for any Impact championship at any time.

Interesting, Havok is one of several women (termed Knockouts) competing against men on the card.

Here is my audio interview with Havok as she discusses Impact Wrestling, Bound for Glory, Knockouts, women’s wrestling, Ohio, wrestling men, video games, goals, and more.

Havok, 34, made her pro wrestling debut in 2004. She has competed nationally and internationally, winning titles globally including WSU and Impact Wrestling.

A graduate of Washington High School in Massillon, Ohio, this homecoming queen worked at a veterinary clinic in Lawrence, Ohio. Massillon is known as “The City of Champions.”

She is also a gamer, especially Resident Evil, Uncharted and Tomb Raider.

Pizza and sushi are go-to foods.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/havokdeathmachine/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FearHavok

Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/jessickahavok/about

Photo Courtesy Impact Wrestling

About Bound for Glory

The full card for the biggest Impact Wrestling pay-per-view – Bound for Glory on Saturday – is locked with seven exciting matches.

All four championships will be on the line in Nashville and, Impact Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore confirmed the first 10 contenders who will collide in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet.

In the unique Call Your Shot Gauntlet format, two wrestlers began in the ring and more are added as the match continues under battle royal rules. The final two standing then compete in a one-on-one singles match, with the winner walking away with the right to challenge for any Impact championship at any time.

The first 10 entrants are: Heath, Rhino, Hernandez, Acey Romero, Larry D, Tenille Dashwood, Taya Valkyrie, Brian Myers, Tommy Dreamer and Havok.

D’Amore said the rest of the gauntlet participants will be announced on Saturday.

Prior on Impact Wrestling on AXS TV, D’Amore made a thrilling six-way encounter for the company’s coveted X-Division Title. Taking Rohit Raju’s conceited boasts about giving challengers opportunities at face value, D’Amore ordered the champ to defend against Willie Mack, TJP, Chris Bey, Trey Miguel and former Knockouts champ Jordynne Grace.

An interesting singles match is the grudge match between Eddie Edwards and Ken Shamrock, the man who delivered a vicious – and unprovoked – attack upon the former World Champion.

Another fight on the stacked card is EC3 vs. Moose, which is scheduled for “an undisclosed location.”

EC3 has been tormenting Moose for the last several months, but at Bound for Glory Moose has his chance to avenge the man who stole his TNA Championship belt and tossed it off the bridge. The two powerhouses will collide in what is surely going to be a brutal showdown.

Bound for Glory Card:

IMPACT World Champ Eric Young vs. Rich Swann.

Knockouts Champ The Virtuosa Deonna Purrazzo vs. Kylie Rae.

X-Division Championship: Six-Way Scramble Match: Champ Rohit Raju vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Willie Mack vs. TJP vs. Chris Bey vs. Trey Miguel.

https://www.si.com/wrestling/2020/10/13/rohit-raju-impact-wrestling-x-division-champion-future

World Tag Team Champs The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Ace Austin & Madman Fulton vs. The North vs. The Good Brothers.

Unsanctioned Match: Moose vs. EC3.

Ken Shamrock (with Sami Callihan) vs. Eddie Edwards.

Call Your Shot Gauntlet: Heath, Rhino, Hernandez, Acey Romero, Larry D, Tenille Dashwood, Taya Valkyrie, Brian Myers, Tommy Dreamer, Havok … and more to be announced.

Bound For Glory will be available on Pay-Per-View in North America at on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Saturday on InDemand, DISH, DirecTV, Vubiquity, Rogers, Bell, Shaw, Sasktel and around the world digitally via FITE TV.

Impact Wrestling is 8 p.m. Tuesdays on AXS TV.

https://www.axs.tv/channel/impact-wrestling-on-axstv/

