This local WWE superstar vies for tag team gold while giving back, inspiring others

WWE superstar Dana Brooke is from the mecca of pro wrestlers, Ohio.

Proud of her Ohio roots, she is also proud of her work ethic, drive, passion and platform, now emanating from the Sunshine State.

Currently residing in South Florida, she uses that platform to help and inspire others worldwide.

Whether it’s through the Dallas McCarver Foundation, feeding those in need during the pandemic or involved in WWE-led charitable events, Brooke realizes the importance of giving back.

Through her upbringing and WWE, Brooke learned the value of assisting others and the difference it makes in people’s lives.

In WWE, she has actively participated in community activities like Be a STAR bullying prevention program, park clean-ups, Connor’s Cure, the company’s first no-makeup photo shoot, Susan G. Komen, and more.

In the ring, Brooke has grown, improved since her 2014 pro wrestling debut. She works hard at her craft, making the most of any situation, any opportunity. You want to see someone like that succeed.

Here is my audio interview with WWE superstar Dana Brooke.

Brooke is now teaming with fellow South Florida resident Mandy Rose on WWE “Monday Night Raw” on the USA Network. They make a very formidable tag team (in sync), striving for tag team gold. Hey Asuka, they are more than just Sexy Muscle Friends.

A strong athlete in mind and body, Brooke’s background includes success in gymnastics and bodybuilding.

She learned pro wrestling/sports entertainment at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. She wrestled in NXT from 2014 to 16, working with Asuka, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Alexa Bliss, Charlotte, Emma, Becky Lynch and more.

Brooke got the call to the show in 2016. What a ride so far on the main roster.

Brooke aligned with Charlotte and later feuded with her. She joined Titus Worldwide alongside Apollo Crews and Titus O’Neil.

In 2018, Brooke competed in the first WWE Women’s Royal Rumble. During WrestleMania 34 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, she made her WrestleMania debut, competing in the inaugural WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal.

Brooke maintained a positive attitude and continued to progress.

In 2019, Brooke was drafted to “SmackDown” and received more television time to showcase her improved skills and move sets. Brooke and Carmella defeated Rose and Sonya Deville to qualify as part of Team SmackDown at Survivor Series.

Interesting turn of events transpire later with Brooke and Rose.

In 2020, Brooke teamed with Carmella to challenge Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross for the WWE women’s tag team titles. She pinned Banks in a tag match and Naomi twice in singles battles, including a qualifier for the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

More About Dana Brooke

Ashley Mae Sebera, best known as WWE Superstar Dana Brooke, is featured on Monday Night Raw on the USA Network from ThunderDome in the Amway Center in Orlando. She can also be seen on WWE Main Event.

On Raw in September, she formed a tag team with fellow South Florida resident Mandy Rose.

After 18 years of gymnastics, Sebera suffered a severe injury to both ankles. She overcame that obstacle by turning to bodybuilding, which in 2013 helped springboard her career in pro wrestling/sports entertainment.

Aside from being the popular Dana Brooke, she has a love for design.

In 2011, she graduated with a degree in fashion merchandising and design and a minor in business administration from Kent State University in her native Ohio.

The 31-year-old is also actively involved in philanthropy with WWE’s expansive community relations division as well as her her own nonprofit, the Dallas McCarver Foundation, which helps raise money for underprivileged children. During the pandemic, she helps spearhead a group donating and distributing food to the needy in South Florida.

