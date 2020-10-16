This local MMA fighter is a submission specialist and UFC record-holder at age 25

Record-setting MMA fighter Gillian Robertson battles flyweight Poliana Botelho on Saturday during UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. The Korean Zombie from the Flash Forum Arena on Yas Island’s Fight Island in Abu Dhabi live on ESPN+.

Born in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, the 25-year-old Robertson (8-4) trains in Port St. Lucie with coach Din Thomas.

She is coming off a submission victory in June against Cortney Casey. That gave her the most submission wins in the history of the UFC women’s flyweight division (four) and most stoppage wins in the division (five).

Botelho, 31, from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, is 8-2.

The main card will begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday in English and Spanish on ESPN+, with the prelims kicking off at 4 p.m.

The event is in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism of Abu Dhabi.

Here is my audio interview with Gillian “The Savage” Robertson.

About Gillian ‘The Savage’ Robertson

Robertson trained at American Top Team in Coconut Creek with coach Din Thomas. When Thomas broke away from ATT earlier this year, Robertson left ATT to continue training with him in Port St. Lucie.

She began her MMA journey at 18. She did not have aspirations of becoming an MMA fighter and actually started training in cardio kickboxing for health and fitness in Port St. Lucie at 16. She opted on a whim to test herself in MMA, eventually landing with American Top Team in 2011.

Robertson grew up in Port St. Lucie, after a brief stay in Miami. As an adult, she lived in Margate, near Coconut Creek, but Port St. Lucie is her current home city, close to her parents.

A graduate of Westwood High School in Fort Pierce, Robertson is on the Mount Rushmore of most famous Westwood High School alum. She later earned an associate’s degree in general education. She is an advocate for animals, especially dogs and horses.

She has worked for a wildlife organization, a horse rescue, a vet’s office and the Humane Society. She is active on social media with her cause as is her 12-year-old pitbull, who has his own Instagram account.

