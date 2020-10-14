Local fighters on Bellator’s first live prime-time card from U.S. on CBS Sports Network

History in the making with Bellator MMA 249 on Thursday live on prime-time on the CBS Sports Network.

Two fighters, who train in South Florida, are part of the historic event.

Bantamweight Ricky Bandejas (13-4) of American Top Team in Coconut Creek is on the main card, battling Leandro “Alter” Higo (19-5).

Bandejas, 28, is from Brick, New Jersey. He wrestled for Brick Township High School, where he is now one of the school’s most famous alumni. He later earned a college degree in accounting.

Here is my audio interview with Bandejas.

Prior, during the prelims, unbeaten heavyweight Steve Mowry (7-0) of Sanford MMA in Deerfield Beach faces “The Norwegian Nightmare” Shawn Teed (6-2-1).

The 6-foot-8 Mowry, 28, is from Pittsburgh. He did not play sports in high school, but he is a Pittsburgh sports fan (Penguins, Pirates, Steelers).

Here is my audio interview with Mowry.

Bellator 249 live on CBS Sports Network

The first Bellator prime-time event live on CBS Sports Network from the United States occurs Thursday, Oct. 15 (9 p.m. ET) with a massive card anchored by the first world title defense of current champion Cris “Cyborg” (22-2, 1 NC), who faces Australia’s Arlene Blencowe (13-7), at Bellator 249 from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Lightweight Patricky “Pitbull” Freire (23-9) is in the co-main event against “The Realest” Jeleel Willis (13-2), and in a bantamweight battle on the main card, Ricky Bandejas (13-4) of American Top Team battles Leandro “Alter” Higo (19-5). The prelims include undefeated heavyweight Steve Mowry (7-0) of Sanford MMA against “The Norwegian Nightmare” Shawn Teed (6-2-1).

And more.

About the main event

The second Bellator woman’s featherweight champion in the company’s history, Cris “Cyborg” is coming off of a dominant performance over Julia Budd in January to win the 145-pound world title.

Already an MMA legend at 35-years-old, “Cyborg” will be looking to further her legacy as the greatest woman’s mixed martial artist of all-time when she meets Arlene Blencowe on Thursday.

After winning the Bellator belt in her 12th career title fight, “Cyborg” made history by becoming a world champion in her fourth major promotion, previously holding belts in UFC and Strikeforce. With a professional record of 22-2, 1 NC, including 18 wins by finish, the Brazilian-born fighter holds victories over tough competition such as Budd, Holly Holm, Felicia Spencer and Gina Carano.

With wins in six of her last seven fights, including five knockouts, “Angerfist” has put herself in position to challenge for the women’s featherweight title. Coming off a unanimous decision victory over Leslie Smith, the former two-time boxing world champion will look to keep her momentum rolling and claim her first MMA title.

Tied for the most knockouts in Bellator woman’s featherweight history, the fighter out of New South Wales, Australia aims to claim sole possession of that record, as she confronts her toughest challenge to date in Cris “Cyborg.”

Fight card subject to change.

Visit Bellator.com for additional information.

CBS Sports Network, the 24-hour home of CBS Sports, is available through all major cable, satellite and telco distributors as well as via OTT streaming service providers YouTube TV, fuboTV, DirecTV and Hulu.

Visit www.cbssportsnetwork.com.

Bellator will continue to produce all of its own live events, led by Executive Producer Scott Fishman.

