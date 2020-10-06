A WWE Hall of Famer and his wife prepare for drive-in wrestling show to encourage voting

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has future plans of running for mayor.

Why not?

Glenn Jacobs, aka WWE Superstar Kane, is mayor of Knox County in Tennessee. B. Brian Blair of Killer Bees fame was county commissioner, District 6 Hillsborough County in Tampa. Rick Steiner of The Steiner Brothers won a school board seat in Woodstock, Georgia. Heck, Jesse “The Body” Ventura became governor of Minnesota.

Even though he is not running for office in the November election, voting is still important to Booker T and his wife WWE alum Queen Sharmell.

Owners of the Reality of Wrestling training center near Houston, they decided to encourage voter registration and participation by combining their ROW pro wrestling show Swing Vote with the Be Woke.Vote campaign.

Not only are they getting involved in the political process, but they are conducting their Saturday pro wrestling show in a unique way. Because of the pandemic, it is drive-in movie style where cars surround the guardrails of the ring.

In my audio interview with WWE alums Booker T and Queen Sharmell, they discuss Reality of Wrestling, Swing Vote, Be Woke.Vote, ROW wrestlers, ROW alums, COVID, mayor, Formula 1 racing and more.

About ROW Swing Vote

Be Woke.Vote “Rep Your City”, a nonpartisan initiative co-founded by director Deon Taylor (“Fatale,” “Black & Blue” and “The Intruder”) and producer Roxanne Avent Taylor, joined forces with Reality of Wrestling.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $30 for 1 year VIEW OFFER

Booker T, owner of ROW, recently announced the partnership for its upcoming wrestling show Swing Vote on Saturday at the Booker T. World Gym Arena (10000 Emmett F. Lowry #1152, Texas City, Texas) with an 8 p.m. CST bell time. The event is free to the public to the first 500 cars. Parking opens at 7 p.m. CST.

Fans can park their cars around the ring. There will be an FM transmitter so fans can listen — to the match commentary by Booker T and Brad Gilmore — from their cars, portable radios and/or smartphones.

“We are so excited to collaborate with Booker T and Sharmell Huffman’s Reality of Wrestling for the upcoming Swing Vote event,” Deon and Roxanne Avent Taylor, co-founders of Be Woke.Vote., said in a release “Professional wrestling fans are some of the best and most passionate fans in the world. Whether they are cheering or booing their favorite ROW Stars, they always make their voices heard and we encourage this same voicing at the polls this November.”

Booker T. and Sharmell Huffman said: “The Huffman’s and Reality of Wrestling are thrilled to partner with Deon and Roxanne Avent Taylor, co-founders of Be Woke.Vote., for Reality of Wrestling’s upcoming Swing Vote event. Deon and Roxanne, two powerhouses in the entertainment industry, have created an essential platform and have enlisted the help of some of the world’s top celebrities and news-makers to bolster voter engagement among historically disengaged people. We are more than happy to support this cause and more importantly…Be Woke.Vote.”

Swing Vote will feature sponsored giveaways, free food and the opportunity to hear from guest speakers, as well as a top-tier card with matches including Reality of Wrestling Champion Ryan Davidson defending against former champion Abel Andrew Jackson. Plus more ROW stars in action. Who will be his next breakout star?

Some of the bigger names Booker T has trained include AEW’s Sammy Guevara, Impact Wrestling’s Kylie Rae, NXT’s Ember Moon, WWE’s Brennan Williams and WWE alum Layla.

Guidelines for ROW Swing Vote

▪ Due to COVID-19 and social distancing, fans must remain in their vehicles, on their cars or in lawn chairs in groups of less than 10 people with six feet between groups.

▪ Due to current community guidelines, wear a facemask to leave your vehicle. There will be ROW facemasks for sale, if needed.

For more information on ROW’s Swing Vote, visit https://www.realityofwrestling.com/ and for more information on Be Woke.Vote, visit https://bewoke.vote/.

@realityofwrestling @bewokevote #BeWokeRepYourCity #SwingVote

ABOUT BE WOKE.VOTE

Be Woke.Vote is a nonpartisan initiative co-founded by Director Deon Taylor (“Fatale,” “Black & Blue” and “The Intruder”) and Producer Roxanne Avent Taylor, both of Hidden Empire Film Group.

Be Woke.Vote is a voter engagement program committed to engaging people of color and features interviews with major celebrities and news-makers from entertainment to pop culture. The primary objective is to mobilize historically disengaged people of color into the electoral process. BWV wants to impact the underserved and underrepresented through innovative programming and campaigns.

ABOUT REALITY OF WRESTLING

Reality of Wrestling is a top-tier professional wresting school and promotion that trains and showcases exceptional unsigned performers from around the world. Established in 2005, Reality of Wrestling is owned and operated by two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Huffman and his wife, actress and professional wrestling personality Sharmell Huffman.

Ranked among the top five wrestling schools and promotions in the country, Reality of Wrestling provides emerging professional wrestlers the opportunity to develop and hone their skills while featuring family-friendly content and quality wrestling programming to diverse audiences around the globe through television, social media and locally held events. For more information, visit www.realityofwrestling.com.

My Pro Wrestling Talk on the Web and Social Media

http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/

Twitter: @jimmyv3

YouTube: jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ProWrestlingSouthFlorida/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WWE-WrestleMania-28-Miami-241160769255279/