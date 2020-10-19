A WWE alum who trains wrestlers, this Tampa native co-stars in an sci-fi action movie

Pat Tanaka’s pro wrestling career began as a referee in Championship Wrestling from Florida.

His size, his immaturity, his partying made a transition — from referee to pro wrestler — quite the challenge.

But he did it, debuting in 1984.

Spanning four decades, Tanaka competed globally, most notably working for CWA, ECW, NJPW, NWA, WCW, and WWE. His legacy as a tag team specialist in Badd Company and the Orient Express is remembered.

In the AWA on ESPN, he teamed with Paul Diamond in Badd Company, managed by Diamond Dallas Page of the Diamond Exchange with the Diamond Dolls.

In WWE on USA Network, he teamed with Sato (and then later Diamond as the masked Kato) in the Orient Express, managed by Mr. Fuji.

During an era of pro wrestling when physically imposing men dominated the ring, the 5-foot-8 Tanaka joined the ranks of Ricky Morton, Koko B. Ware, Eric Embry, Mike Jackson, Pistol Pez Whatley and The Fantastics (Bobby Fulton and Tommy Rogers). They proved men of their size could perform in the ring at a high level and on a big stage, opening the doors for others.

Mostly finding success in tag team competition, Tanaka did hold his own in singles matches. In Japan, he wrestled Keiichi Yamada, Shunji Kosugi, Black Cat, Naoki Sano, Tatsutoshi Goto, Shinichi Nakano, and Hirokazu Hata.

In Part 1 of my audio interview, Pat Tanaka discusses his father Duke Keomuka, Hiro Matsuda, Championship Wrestling from Florida, being a referee, NJPW Dojo, Dusty Rhodes, Jeff Jarrett, coaching and more.

Tanaka’s pro wrestling journey began with his famous father, Duke Keomuka, who joined forces with Eddie Graham and Hiro Matsuda to lead Championship Wrestling from Florida, based in Tampa.

Keomuka and Matsuda were friends and tag team partners, winning Florida tag team gold four times. In singles action, Keomuka main evented in Texas against Fritz Von Erich. He was also a tag team champion with John Tolos and Antonio Inoki among others.

Keomuka and his family lived in Tampa, where Tanaka grew up. Graduating from Tampa Catholic High School, Tanaka did not have much interest in pro wrestling. He enjoyed competing in other sports, but that later changed.

After working on the ring crew and refereeing in CWF, Tanaka’s interests gravitated toward initiating the action, rather than monitoring it.

Matsuda, the master of the Japanese sleeper, trained Tanaka.

A WWE Hall of Famer, Matsuda also trained The Great Muta, “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff, “Cowboy” Bob Orton, Lex Luger, Scott Hall, Ron Simmons and Hulk Hogan.

Tanaka, young, immature, enjoyed the party lifestyle, clubbing late, waking up later. That affected his discipline -— lack of it — training and working.

Eventually Tanaka left Florida for the New Japan Pro Wrestling Dojo, which helped him mature professionally and develop into a solid strong style wrestler, too. A skilled worker, he incorporated martial arts, judo and some aerial moves into his pro wrestling repertoire.

After returning to Florida and wrestling for Jim Crockett Promotions, Tanaka moved to Memphis in 1986, where he worked for Jerry Lawler and Jerry Jarrett’s Continental Wrestling Association. He teamed with Jeff Jarrett to win the AWA Southern Tag Team Championship. Later that year, he teamed with Paul Diamond, also seen as a tag-team specialist, to form Badd Company, and the rest is history.

In Part 2 of my audio interview with Pat Tanaka, he discusses coaching, Hulk Hogan, size, Sato, Paul Diamond, Diamond Dallas Page, movie Monster Force Zero, Tampa Catholic High School and more.

Tanaka, 57, currently trains those interested in pro wrestling at Tanaka Productions in Fargo, North Dakota.

He also co-starred in a sci-fi action movie “Monster Force Zero” under the Wild Eye Releasing banner.

The flick is available On Demand and all the usual places (iTunes, Google Play, etc.).

About Monster Force Zero

A group of sci-fi cosplayers get their shot to be real superheroes in director Nathan Letteer’s “Monster Force Zero.”

After their comic book dreams are crushed, a group of sci-fi cosplayers are granted superpowers and are transported into the multiverse to do real battle with evil alien forces bent on earth’s destruction.

Tanaka plays a janitor immersed in the plot.

