Miami debut for AEW on TNT with legend and CWF alum Tully Blanchard and Jericho cruise

Pro wrestling legend Tully Blanchard adds to the credibility of the new action-packed brand All Elite Wrestling.

Blanchard, 65, of San Antonio is the manager/advisor of The Chairman of AEW Shawn Spears, i.e. WWE alum Perfect 10 Tye Dillinger.

Photo Courtesy AEW

A former football player at SMU and West Texas State, Blanchard’s NFL aspirations ended because of injury. He then went into the family business — professional wrestling — and made quite a name for himself, especially as an integral member of the famous, lucrative and successful faction The Four Horsemen.

After a long hiatus, he signed in July with AEW, aligning himself with a solid group of established talent, known workers, up-and-comers and other legends, including his Four Horseman and Brain Buster partner Arn Anderson and referee Earl Hebner.

Photo Courtesy AEW

Debuting in 1975, Tully recalls wrestling on Wednesdays in his early days for Championship Wrestling from Florida at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

Blanchard will be returning to South Florida, when AEW makes its Miami debut on Wednesday, Jan. 15 for AEW Dynamite on TNT from the Watsco Center at the University of Miami.

Tickets are on sale at www.AEWTIX.com.

A few days later. the Chris Jericho Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea cruise sets sail round trip from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas.

In my audio interview with Tully, he discusses AEW, Shawn Spears, Canada, football, Miami, CWF, Dusty, Cody, golf, Tessa and more.

Tully’s father, Joe, wrestled and became a successful promoter. Tully’s daughter, Tessa, is a young standout wrestler, starring for Impact Wrestling and WOW-Women of Wrestling to name a few.

Back in the day, Tully worked a tremendous feud with the American Dream Dusty Rhodes, a CWF staple. Part of that feud, Tully wrestled in War Games for the NWA in 1987 at the Orange Bowl in Miami.

Standout Cody Rhodes, Dusty’s son, wrestles for and is the executive vice president of AEW.

Spears with Tully wrestled Cody with MJF at AEW All Out in August in Chicago.

Photo Courtesy AEW

Photo Courtesy AEW

AEW Dynamite and Jericho Cruise in Miami

AEW “Bash at the Beach” is an unprecedented, nine-day experience for superfans that features two Dynamite shows, a cruise onboard Chris Jericho’s tricked-out party ship and non-stop entertainment in between.

The adventure begins on Jan. 15, when AEW Dynamite takes over the Watsco Center at the University of Miami for a Bash at the Beach-themed episode and continues with Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea, sailing round-trip from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas, from Jan. 20 to 24.

High-octane bouts with the biggest names from AEW will be filmed from Jericho’s sold-out Norwegian Pearl ship, including the Jan. 22 episode of Dynamite on TNT.

The history-making event will be bubbling with exclusive opportunities to meet AEW’s star-studded roster, as well as non-stop wrestling, rock ‘n’ roll, live podcasts, paranormal explorations, talent-hosted activities, autograph sessions, parties and more.

“AEW’s Bash at the Beach events will deliver nine unforgettable days of wrestling and much more from the hottest company in the business today,” Jericho said via press release. “Thousands of the Friends Of Jericho onboard the SOLD OUT ‘Rock N Wrestling Rager At Sea’ will have the experience of their lives, and now millions more will be able to watch AEW Dynamite along with us, as we break out the bubbly together from Miami to the Bahamas.”

Tickets for the Jan. 15 Bash at the Beach show in Miami are on sale exclusively at www.AEWTIX.com.

For your chance to join the party at sea, sign up for the waitlist at www.chrisjerichocruise.com.

About AEW

AEW is a new professional wrestling promotion headlined by members of The Elite (Cody and Brandi Rhodes, Matt and Nick Jackson, Kenny Omega and Hangman Page) and Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley.

For the first time in many years, AEW is offering an alternative to mainstream wrestling, with a growing roster of world-class male and female wrestlers who are poised to bring new spirit, freshness and energy to the industry.

AEW is broadcasting two-hour weekly shows on TNT on Wednesdays from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

For more info, check out @AEWrestling (Twitter), @AllEliteWrestling (Instagram), /AllEliteWrestling (FB), AllEliteWrestling (YouTube).

