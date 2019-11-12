WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart visits Miami Herald to talk WrestleMania, music and more

WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart participated in a South Florida media tour to promote the WrestleMania 36 ticket on-sale which is Friday, Nov. 15 to the general public via TicketMaster and the ticket on-sale party for those in Tampa on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

For the first time, Tampa will host WrestleMania Week in April 2020. WrestleMania 36 is April 5, 2020 at Raymond James Stadium, home of the NFL Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Complete with stylish heart jacket, heart decorated megaphone, original piano glasses, WWE logo and a lot of heart, Hart visited the Miami Herald office in Doral to talk WrestleMania past and present, WrestleMania 36 ticket on-sale, his illustrious career, Championship Wrestling from Florida, making music and more.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

That full length interview was conducted by Miami Herald Assistant Sports Editor John Devine and me.

About Jimmy Hart

Jimmy “Mouth of the South” Hart, one of the most successful managers in World Wrestling Entertainment history, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.

Born in Jackson, Mississippi, he made his wrestling debut in 1978 with Memphis Wrestling, thanks to Jerry The King Lawler. They attended the same high school - Memphis Treadwell High School - at different times.

Throughout his illustrious career, he has managed some of the biggest names in the industry, including The Hart Foundation, Greg “The Hammer” Valentine, Honky Tonk Man, Adorable Adrian Street, Earthquake, The Mountie, Randy Savage, Ox Baker, Eddie Gilbert, Ravishing Rick Rude, Kamala, Kevin Sullivan, King Kong Bundy and Hulk Hogan.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA Photo By Jim Varsallone

Hart, 76, was a part of WrestleMania 1 at Madison Square Garden in 1985 and has participated in many other WrestleManias. The year 2020 marks his sixth decade in the pro wrestling/sports entertainment business.

And throughout his career and continuing journey, Hart is noted for his distinctive voice, high-pitched arrogantly-toned laugh and of course his outlandish jackets and megaphones.

Photo By Jim Varsallone

Combining his musical background and pro wrestling love, Hart has written the theme songs for many classic WWE Superstars, including Shawn Michaels’ “Sexy Boy,” the American Dream Dusty Rhodes “Common Man” and the Honky Tonk Man theme song.

He was part of the rock group The Gentrys in the 1960’s, and they had a million-seller called “Keep On Dancing.”

Our lead video package above of Jimmy Hart and WrestleMania was created by Miami Herald Videographer Jose Sepulveda.

WrestleMania Info

WrestleMania is not just a one-day showcase, but a week-long celebration, with many other events including NXT TakeOver, SmackDown on FOX, Raw on USA Network, WWE Hall of Fame, Fan Axxess, community activities, and more.

WrestleMania attracts tens of thousands of fans from all 50 states and 68 countries.

In the past 12 years, WrestleMania has generated more than $1.2 billion in cumulative economic impact for its host cities.

Miami and Orlando (twice) have played host to previous WrestleManias, but WrestleMania 36 will mark the first time the extravaganza is in Tampa, home to many pro wrestlers (past and present) and pro wrestling history with CWF.

The Amalie Arena, home of the NHL Tampa Bay Lightning, will house WWE Hall of Fame (Thursday, April 2), WWE SmackDown on FOX (Friday, April 3), WWE NXT TakeOver (Saturday, April 4), and WWE Raw on USA Network (Monday, April 6).

Fax Axxess (Thursday-Monday, April 2-6) will be at the Tampa Convention Center.

Raymond James Stadium, home of the NFL Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will host WrestleMania 36 (Sunday, April 5).

Photo Courtesy WWE

WrestleMania 36 On-Sale Ticket Party at Amalie Arena

WrestleMania, WWE’s annual pop culture extravaganza, comes to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa for the first time on Sunday, April 5, 2020.

To celebrate the event, the official WrestleMania On-Sale Party will begin 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at Ford Thunder Alley at Amalie Arena in Tampa.

The WrestleMania On-Sale Party will feature WWE Superstar appearances, live in-ring matches featuring NXT® Superstars, merchandise, games and an exclusive opportunity for fans to purchase their WrestleMania 36 tickets on-site before they become available to the general public on Friday, Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

The WrestleMania On-Sale Party is free, family-friendly and open to the public.

Space is limited, so all guests are required to register online in advance at www.wrestlemaniatampabay.com.

Join WWE, Amalie Arena and the Tampa Bay Sports Commission for live in-ring matches, WWE Superstar autograph signings, kids’ activities, music, and more.

WWE Superstars scheduled to appear include Nia Jax, Ruby Riott, Alicia Fox, WWE Legend The Boogeyman and WWE Hall of Famers Kurt Angle, Mark Henry, Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat and Jimmy “Mouth of the South” Hart.

(Talent subject to change)

Gates for the WrestleMania On-Sale Party will open at 4:30 p.m., and the event will run from 5:30-8 p.m. Parking is available in the surrounding parking garages and is subject to City of Tampa hourly weeknight rates.

WrestleMania 36 tickets will be available for purchase beginning at 5 p.m.. Bags larger than 12x12x12 inches, backpacks and wrapped packages are not permitted at Amalie Arena.

Inside Raymond James Stadium

WWE WrestleMania Social Media

WrestleMania Website https://www.wrestlemaniatampabay.com/

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/WrestleMania/

Twitter @WrestleMania https://twitter.com/wrestlemania?lang=en

My Pro Wrestling Content on the Web and Social Media

http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/

Twitter: @jimmyv3

YouTube: jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ProWrestlingSouthFlorida/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WWE-WrestleMania-28-Miami-241160769255279/