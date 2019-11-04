Wrestling & MMA

WWE NXT and its fans get into the Halloween spirit with fun show at Orlando Live Events

What a night for WWE NXT superstars and their fans.

NXT hosted a show on Halloween night at Orlando Live Events on Thursday, Oct. 31 in Casselberry, near Orlando.

The card featured Halloween costume-themed Royal Rumble style battle royals -- one for the women to open the show and one for the men to close it.

IMG_2942.jpg
Photo By Jim Varsallone

Candy (the good stuff, Skittles, Starburst, etc.) was provided by NXT staff, and of course on Halloween the scary-eyed Dexter Lumis participated in the pre-show meet-and-greet along with Kona Reeves and Malcolm Bivens.

IMG_2980.jpg
Photo By Jim Varsallone

IMG_2984.jpg
Photo By Jim Varsallone

IMG_2952.jpg
Photo By Jim Varsallone

Playing to his heel persona, Reeves disgustedly asked why he was chosen for such a ridiculous task, something he hasn’t done in four years. Solid character interaction, too, between Bivens, Lumis and Reeves made it even better.

IMG_2972.JPG
Photo By Jim Varsallone

IMG_2943.jpg
Photo By Jim Varsallone

Even Reeves is impressed by DX, winners of the costume contest.

A fan costume contest occurred during intermission.

IMG_2971.jpg
Photo By Jim Varsallone

After the meet-and-greet, Reeves took the leftover candy. Smart thinking, he offered some to NXT security, before bringing the goodies backstage.

IMG_2988.JPG
Photo By Jim Varsallone

Now onto the battle royals.

NXT Halloween Costume Royal Rumble for women.

The Game Triple H with Chyna

(Rhea Ripley with Shane Thorne)

IMG_2992.JPG
Photo By Jim Varsallone

IMG_3029.JPG
Photo By Jim Varsallone

IMG_3020.jpg
Photo By Jim Varsallone

Bro Bro Bro Matt Riddle (Jessamyn Duke)

IMG_2989.jpg
Photo By Jim Varsallone

J-Lo and The Flapper (Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo)

IMG_3002.JPG
Photo By Jim Varsallone

IMG_3017.JPG
Photo By Jim Varsallone

Lucha House Party (Kayden Carter/Lacey Lane)

IMG_3014.JPG
Photo By Jim Varsallone

Eve from Adam and Eve (Taynara Conti)

IMG_3036.jpg
Photo By Jim Varsallone

A Hippie (Catalina Garcia)

IMG_3013.JPG

Chun-Li from Street Fighter (Xia Li)

IMG_3023.JPG
Photo By Jim Varsallone

Shower loofah (Bianca Belair)

IMG_3008.jpg
Photo By Jim Varsallone

Finn Balorina (Jessi Kamea)

IMG_3021.JPG
Photo By Jim Varsallone

Lady Kane (Tegan Nox)

IMG_3019.jpg
Photo By Jim Varsallone

IMG_3039.JPG
Photo By Jim Varsallone

Unicorn princesses (Vanessa Borne and Aliyah)

IMG_2995.JPG
Photo By Jim Varsallone

SWAT (MJ Jenkins)

IMG_2999.JPG
Photo By Jim Varsallone

The Tethered from Us (Mia Yim)

IMG_3031.jpg
Photo By Jim Varsallone

And the winner, Darth Baszler

(NXT Women’s Champ Shayna Baszler)

IMG_3055.JPG
Photo By Jim Varsallone

In the match finale, the NXT men took their turn at Halloween greatness.

IMG_3161.jpg
Photo By Jim Varsallone

The best of the best, winner Reedkishi (Bronson Reed) with support from original Too Cool member Scotty 2 Hotty..

So Reedkishi wins and that means a dance with other NXT superstars and of course Scotty 2 Hotty.

IMG_3145.jpg
Photo By Jim Varsallone

IMG_3151.jpg
Photo By Jim Varsallone

IMG_3152.jpg
Photo By Jim Varsallone

IMG_3153.jpg
Photo By Jim Varsallone

Mia Yim, Keith Lee and Tegan Nox also performed with Scotty 2 Hotty and Reedkishi.

Scotty is a coach at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

The combatants included a giant panda in that main event. What?

I recall a panda vs. WWE, but a panda in WWE.

Who portrayed this massive entrant, bigger than Big Jordan Omogbehin.

It’s still a mystery.

IMG_3105.JPG
Photo By Jim Varsallone

IMG_3106.JPG
Photo By Jim Varsallone

IMG_3110.JPG
Photo By Jim Varsallone

IMG_3116.JPG
Photo By Jim Varsallone

Rhea Ripley (Aleksandar Jaksic)

IMG_3124.JPG
Photo By Jim Varsallone

Statue of Julius Cesar (Cesar Bonini)

He moved very slowly and stiffly into the ring and stood motionless inside the squared circle. No blinking and extremely difficult to lift. Performance art and mime training for sure.

Marcel Barthel told the crowd that Halloween is stupid and did not dress for the occasion. Here he is trying to eliminate the creature (Dexter Lumis).

IMG_3096.jpg
Photo By Jim Varsallone

Eleven (Steve Cutler) from Stranger Things

IMG_3085.jpg
Photo By Jim Varsallone

After Eleven was eliminated, Cutler sneaked under the ring, changed and re-appeared, ala Dexter Lumis. Thus, he emerged from under the ring as Dexter Lumis.

IMG_3113.jpg
Photo By Jim Varsallone

Dexter Lumis and Dexter Lumis (Steve Cutler). Double duty for both.

IMG_3120.JPG
Photo By Jim Varsallone

IMG_3121.JPG
Photo By Jim Varsallone

In my video interview with Steve Cutler of Forgotten Sons, he discusses the NXT Halloween show.

Superman (Jeet Rama)

IMG_3084.JPG
Photo By Jim Varsallone

Pharaoh (Mohammed Fahim)

IMG_3086.JPG
Photo By Jim Varsallone

IMG_3087.jpg
Photo By Jim Varsallone

Gaston from Beauty and the Beast (Nick Ogarelli)

IMG_3089.JPG
Photo By Jim Varsallone

Ken (Cal Bloom) and Ryu (Daniel Vidot) from Street Fighter

IMG_3100.jpg
Photo By Jim Varsallone

IMG_3101.jpg
Photo By Jim Varsallone

Somber Rocketman (Brendan Vink)

IMG_3127.JPG
Photo By Jim Varsallone

ECW Champ Steve Corino (Chase Parker)

Corino is a coach at the WWE PC.

IMG_3094.JPG
Photo By Jim Varsallone

Following the finale, Reedkishi and Tegan Nox walked around ringside to sign autographs and pose for photos with appreciative fans.

IMG_3165.JPG
Photo By Jim Varsallone

IMG_3169.jpg
Photo By Jim Varsallone

IMG_3074.JPG
Photo By Jim Varsallone

Your referees were D.A. Brewer and Darryl Sharma. Your ring announcer in Halloween orange and black Jon Quasto.

NXT staff with Marketing Manager Meghan Bertovich did a good job with this fun annual event.

NXT on USA

NXT is 8 p.m. Wednesdays on USA Network live from Full Sail Live at Full Sail University in Winter Park, near Orlando.

For everything NXT, click https://www.wwe.com/shows/wwenxt.

