WWE NXT and its fans get into the Halloween spirit with fun show at Orlando Live Events
What a night for WWE NXT superstars and their fans.
NXT hosted a show on Halloween night at Orlando Live Events on Thursday, Oct. 31 in Casselberry, near Orlando.
The card featured Halloween costume-themed Royal Rumble style battle royals -- one for the women to open the show and one for the men to close it.
Candy (the good stuff, Skittles, Starburst, etc.) was provided by NXT staff, and of course on Halloween the scary-eyed Dexter Lumis participated in the pre-show meet-and-greet along with Kona Reeves and Malcolm Bivens.
Playing to his heel persona, Reeves disgustedly asked why he was chosen for such a ridiculous task, something he hasn’t done in four years. Solid character interaction, too, between Bivens, Lumis and Reeves made it even better.
Even Reeves is impressed by DX, winners of the costume contest.
A fan costume contest occurred during intermission.
After the meet-and-greet, Reeves took the leftover candy. Smart thinking, he offered some to NXT security, before bringing the goodies backstage.
Now onto the battle royals.
NXT Halloween Costume Royal Rumble for women.
The Game Triple H with Chyna
(Rhea Ripley with Shane Thorne)
Bro Bro Bro Matt Riddle (Jessamyn Duke)
J-Lo and The Flapper (Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo)
Lucha House Party (Kayden Carter/Lacey Lane)
Eve from Adam and Eve (Taynara Conti)
A Hippie (Catalina Garcia)
Chun-Li from Street Fighter (Xia Li)
Shower loofah (Bianca Belair)
Finn Balorina (Jessi Kamea)
Lady Kane (Tegan Nox)
Unicorn princesses (Vanessa Borne and Aliyah)
SWAT (MJ Jenkins)
The Tethered from Us (Mia Yim)
And the winner, Darth Baszler
(NXT Women’s Champ Shayna Baszler)
In the match finale, the NXT men took their turn at Halloween greatness.
The best of the best, winner Reedkishi (Bronson Reed) with support from original Too Cool member Scotty 2 Hotty..
So Reedkishi wins and that means a dance with other NXT superstars and of course Scotty 2 Hotty.
Mia Yim, Keith Lee and Tegan Nox also performed with Scotty 2 Hotty and Reedkishi.
Scotty is a coach at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.
The combatants included a giant panda in that main event. What?
I recall a panda vs. WWE, but a panda in WWE.
Who portrayed this massive entrant, bigger than Big Jordan Omogbehin.
It’s still a mystery.
Rhea Ripley (Aleksandar Jaksic)
Statue of Julius Cesar (Cesar Bonini)
He moved very slowly and stiffly into the ring and stood motionless inside the squared circle. No blinking and extremely difficult to lift. Performance art and mime training for sure.
Marcel Barthel told the crowd that Halloween is stupid and did not dress for the occasion. Here he is trying to eliminate the creature (Dexter Lumis).
Eleven (Steve Cutler) from Stranger Things
After Eleven was eliminated, Cutler sneaked under the ring, changed and re-appeared, ala Dexter Lumis. Thus, he emerged from under the ring as Dexter Lumis.
Dexter Lumis and Dexter Lumis (Steve Cutler). Double duty for both.
In my video interview with Steve Cutler of Forgotten Sons, he discusses the NXT Halloween show.
Superman (Jeet Rama)
Pharaoh (Mohammed Fahim)
Gaston from Beauty and the Beast (Nick Ogarelli)
Ken (Cal Bloom) and Ryu (Daniel Vidot) from Street Fighter
Somber Rocketman (Brendan Vink)
ECW Champ Steve Corino (Chase Parker)
Corino is a coach at the WWE PC.
Following the finale, Reedkishi and Tegan Nox walked around ringside to sign autographs and pose for photos with appreciative fans.
Your referees were D.A. Brewer and Darryl Sharma. Your ring announcer in Halloween orange and black Jon Quasto.
NXT staff with Marketing Manager Meghan Bertovich did a good job with this fun annual event.
NXT on USA
NXT is 8 p.m. Wednesdays on USA Network live from Full Sail Live at Full Sail University in Winter Park, near Orlando.
For everything NXT, click https://www.wwe.com/shows/wwenxt.
