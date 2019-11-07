This WWE talent and U.S. Marine inspires Saudi Arabia women and assists U.S. military vets

History made Oct. 31, 2019 during WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia with the first women’s wrestling match in that country.

Women continue to make great strides in professional wrestling/sports entertainment, but the significance of the match -- Natatlya vs. Lacey Evans in Saudi Arabia -- meant so much more to a culture, a country, to women.

The Saudi crowd, especially women of varying ages, erupted for the two WWE Superstars. The two received a standing ovation from female and male attendees before and after the battle.

They wore different ring gear, respecting the culture by covering their bodies from neck to wrist and neck to toe.

Lacey Evans giving back on Lifetime TV

Host Montel Williams and WWE Superstar Lacey Evans kick off Season 20 of the popular home improvement series, Military Makeover, with brand partners ABC Supply, Google Nest & GE and Goodman Manufacturing.

The Military Makeover team will be renovating the home of decorated military veteran Sgt. Steven Wojcik and his family in Strum, Wisconsin. Tune in to Lifetime on Friday, Nov 8 at 7:30 a.m. EST.

In true Military Makeover style, host Montel Williams, cast and crew, special guest WWE Superstar Lacey Evans and equally passionate national brands, give the gift of a beautifully renovated home to decorated military veteran Sgt. Steven Wojcik who had served four years of active duty with the U.S. Marines and, to date, sixteen years in the Army Reserves. The first episode airs on Friday, Nov. 8 at 7:30am EST.

All aired episodes can be found at militarymakeover.tv.

In 2004, during Sgt. Wojcik’s time of Army Reserve service, an IED exploded among vehicles in his convoy. The serious injuries he sustained in the attack led this loving husband and father to an honorable discharge and medical retirement in 2005. Like many veterans, Steven deals with chronic pain, both physical and mental, and has recently opened up about his ongoing struggles with PTSD. Steven works for the Wisconsin State Police and lives in Strum, Wisconsin, with his wife Terri and three daughters.

The Wojcik makeover kicked off with JDog Junk Removal & Hauling, a long-time veteran and military-owned company, helping the family move and haul away demolition materials. The Military Makeover team then arrived equipped with donations from Tarkett (floors), ABC Supply (roofing), Goodman Manufacturing (HVAC), MyComputerCareer, Google Nest & GE technology, Dupont (insulating foams), Caesarstone (countertops), furniture and other gifts from all the generous partnerships that the show cultivates.

Local companies, volunteers from the community, and WWE Superstar Lacey Evans, a veteran of the U.S. Marines, stepped up to lend a hand in support of the Wojcik family throughout the renovation process.

Other brand partners such as Simon Properties treated the Wojcik family to a one day Simon shopping experience, while Kohl’s adorned the house with decor. The final reveal unites cast, national brand partners and volunteers, creating a literal “community celebration” of support for the change they created together.

This is Lacey’s second time on the show. She is from Vero Beach, Florida.

Season 20 Air Dates on Lifetime

7:30 a.m. EST

Episode 1 with Lacey Evans: Nov. 8 and Nov. 28

Episode 2: November 15 and December 5

Episode 3: November 22 and December 19

Episode 4:November 29 and December 26

Episode 5: December 6 and January 3

Episode 6: December 13 and January 9

Episode 7: December 20 and January 17

