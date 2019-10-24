2Pawz mom tells why it will be fun as BB&T takes Panthers break to house WWE event

WWE will visit the BB&T Center in Sunrise on Friday for an exciting Raw-style house show (no TV).

The superstars can have a little more fun, freedom, when working a house show, and South Florida fans can experience that firsthand during the final WWE show of the year in this part of the state (south of Fort Pierce).

There will be three title matches.

See Universal champ Seth Rollins, A.J. Styles, Raw Women’s champ Becky Lynch, “The Queen” Charlotte Flair, RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders, The Street Profits, Mojo Rawley, R-Truth, Natalya and more.

That includes Sarah Logan, who will wrestle Natalya on a stellar card.

In an audio interview I conducted with Natalya — one of the top pro wrestlers/sports entertainers going today — she discusses WWE in Sunrise, the draft, the Red brand, its women’s roster, 2Pawz, Halloween, her dad Jim The Anvil Neidhart, and more.

Speaking of Natalya, she is part of one of the greatest pro wrestling families in history, and she continues the family legacy by creating more special moments with family and friends.

Accompanied by her uncle WWE Hall of Famer Bret The Hitman Hart, WWE Superstar Natalya teamed with good friend Beth Phoenix at WrestleMania 35 in April at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo By Sadiel Speedy Ruiz

Natalya, 37, debuted in 2000, building quite the career and reputation through the years. She is instrumental in helping grow the evolution of the women’s revolution in pro wrestling/sports entertainment, and there is plenty left in the tank, striving again for championship gold.

Natalya exemplifies the decorum of a professional who is a fine representative of the company. Whether she is wearing gold or not, she is a champion among her peers, management and especially the fans. Not only does she help guide other WWE superstars in the ring, but she is also one of the nicest people you will ever meet away from it.

Natalya’s successful brand extends to other ventures. She is an original on the hit TV series “WWE Total Divas” on E! and writes a weekly column for the Calgary Sun and Edmonton Sun, detailing her life.

A proud Canadian from frosty Calgary, Alberta, she currently enjoys living in Florida with her her star husband T.J. Wilson (Tyson Kidd).

Natalya and T.J. added to the talented family (and lore) with 2Pawz, a now famous cat.

On Instagram, 2Pawz: https://www.instagram.com/2pawz/?hl=en

With Halloween just around the corner, 2Pawz will be dressing for the auspicious occasion, and who knows, maybe 2Pawz will be at the BB&T Center for a spooky preview. It’s just a four-hour drive from their Tampa home.

Tampa is also home to WrestleMania 36 in April 2020.

WWE Card at BB&T, home of NHL Florida Panthers

WWE returns to BB&T Center, home of the NHL Florida Panthers, and some are big WWE fans, i.e. former Panthers standout goalie Roberto Luongo and current Panthers All-Star defenseman Keith Yandle.

Photo By Jim Varsallone

Three Championship Matches including:

Universal Championship Steel Cage Match: Champ Seth Rollins vs. A.J. Styles.

RAW Women’s Championship Match: Champ The Man Becky Lynch vs. The Queen Charlotte Flair.

Also scheduled:

RAW Tag Team champions The Viking Raiders (Ivar and Erik); Ricochet; Aleister Black; The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford); The O.C.’s Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows; R-Truth; Andrade w/Zelina Vega; Shelton Benjamin; Mojo Rawley; Eric Young; Sarah Logan; Natalya and more.

Ringside and 100 Level tickets available with costs ranging from $20-$115 (additional fees may apply).

Get tickets at the BB&T Center Box Office, www.ticketmaster.com or charge-by-phone: 800-745-3000.

Card subject to change.

Oh Canada

Photo By Jim Varsallone

The Panthers will be on the road in Canada (Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver), but Luongo retired after last season; so there’s a chance he could attend the WWE show at the BB&T.

A few months ago, he participated in a backstage skit with WWE superstars the Singh Brothers via social media. Speaking of Vancouver, Luongo starred with the Vancouver Canucks, too, during his Hall of Fame type career.

WWE on USA

Catch WWE Raw at 8 p.m. Mondays on USA Network.

