Outstanding WWE NXT Miami show captured in photos

WWE NXT delivered a tremendous show on Oct. 11 at the Watsco Center at the University of Miami in Coral Gables.

A sold-out event, NXT featured top superstars, established talent and roster up-and-comers. The action and excitement was captured by South Florida-based photographer Sadiel Speedy Ruiz.

Speedy has photographed WrestleManias, NXT TakeOvers, AEW Dynamites, FSCW, indie shows and more, including the Viking wedding of Erik of the WWE Tag Team Champion Viking Raiders and WWE Raw Superstar Sarah Logan.

NXT is 8 p.m. Wednesdays on USA Network live from Full Sail University in Winter Park.

Here is some of Speedy’s stellar work from the NXT Miami show. Enjoy.

Kona Reeves vs. Fandango

COR_3995.jpg
Photo By Sadiel Speedy Ruiz

COR_4066.jpg
Photo By Sadiel Speedy Ruiz

COR_4080.jpg
Photo By Sadiel Speedy Ruiz

Jessamyn Duke & Marina Shafir vs. Dakota Kai & Tegan Nox

AEW_8856.jpg
Photo By Sadiel Speedy Ruiz

COR_4145.jpg
Photo By Sadiel Speedy Ruiz

COR_4132.jpg
Photo By Sadiel Speedy Ruiz

Shane Thorne vs. Isaiah Swerve Scott

COR_4256.jpg
Photo By Sadiel Speedy Ruiz

COR_4339.jpg
Photo By Sadiel Speedy Ruiz

COR_4369.jpg
Photo By Sadiel Speedy Ruiz

COR_4392.jpg
Photo By Sadiel Speedy Ruiz

Pete Dunne vs. Damian Priest

COR_4644.jpg
Photo By Sadiel Speedy Ruiz

COR_4692.jpg
Photo By Sadiel Speedy Ruiz

COR_4704.jpg
Photo By Sadiel Speedy Ruiz

COR_4829.jpg
Photo By Sadiel Speedy Ruiz

Matt Riddle vs. Angel Garza

COR_4950.jpg
Photo By Sadiel Speedy Ruiz

COR_4964.jpg
Photo By Sadiel Speedy Ruiz

COR_5088.jpg
Photo By Sadiel Speedy Ruiz

COR_5111.jpg
Photo By Sadiel Speedy Ruiz

NXT Women’s Champ Shayna Baszler vs. Candice LeRae

COR_5220.jpg
Photo By Sadiel Speedy Ruiz

COR_5325.jpg
Photo By Sadiel Speedy Ruiz

COR_5340.jpg
Photo By Sadiel Speedy Ruiz

COR_5421.jpg
Photo By Sadiel Speedy Ruiz

Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir distracted LeRae and then after the match they triple-teamed LeRae, until Dakota Kai and Tegan Nox made the save and then turned the tables on Baszler.

COR_5445.jpg
Photo By Sadiel Speedy Ruiz

COR_5451.jpg
Photo By Sadiel Speedy Ruiz

COR_5459.jpg
Photo By Sadiel Speedy Ruiz

Main Event: Undisputed Era (NXT North American Champ Roderick Strong and NXT Tag Team Champs Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish) against Forgotten Sons (Wesley Blake, Steve Cutler and Jaxson Ryker)

COR_5495.jpg
Photo By Sadiel Speedy Ruiz

COR_5518.jpg
Photo By Sadiel Speedy Ruiz

COR_5559.jpg
Photo By Sadiel Speedy Ruiz

COR_5669.jpg
Photo By Sadiel Speedy Ruiz

COR_5618.jpg
Photo By Sadiel Speedy Ruiz

COR_5658.jpg
Photo By Sadiel Speedy Ruiz

COR_5813.jpg
Photo By Sadiel Speedy Ruiz

WWE interviewer and show host Sarah Schreiber returned to NXT, serving as ring announcer and show host. It was a homecoming for Schreiber, who is a University of Miami theater graduate.

AEW_8768.jpg
Photo By Sadiel Speedy Ruiz

COR_4928.jpg
Photo By Sadiel Speedy Ruiz

COR_4906.jpg
Photo By Sadiel Speedy Ruiz

Your referees D.A. Brewer and Team 3D Academy alum Jessika Carr.

NXT on USA Network

WWE NXT is 8 p.m. Wednesdays on USA Network live from Full Sail University in Winter Park.

NXT also conducts house shows (no TV) weekly throughout Florida.

Talent trains at the state-of-the-art WWE Performance Center, under the direction of head coach Matt Bloom and assistant head coach Sara Amato in Orlando.

Visit https://www.wwe.com/shows/wwenxt.

