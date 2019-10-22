Wrestling & MMA
Outstanding WWE NXT Miami show captured in photos
WWE NXT delivered a tremendous show on Oct. 11 at the Watsco Center at the University of Miami in Coral Gables.
A sold-out event, NXT featured top superstars, established talent and roster up-and-comers. The action and excitement was captured by South Florida-based photographer Sadiel Speedy Ruiz.
Speedy has photographed WrestleManias, NXT TakeOvers, AEW Dynamites, FSCW, indie shows and more, including the Viking wedding of Erik of the WWE Tag Team Champion Viking Raiders and WWE Raw Superstar Sarah Logan.
Here is some of Speedy’s stellar work from the NXT Miami show. Enjoy.
Kona Reeves vs. Fandango
Jessamyn Duke & Marina Shafir vs. Dakota Kai & Tegan Nox
Shane Thorne vs. Isaiah Swerve Scott
Pete Dunne vs. Damian Priest
Matt Riddle vs. Angel Garza
NXT Women’s Champ Shayna Baszler vs. Candice LeRae
Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir distracted LeRae and then after the match they triple-teamed LeRae, until Dakota Kai and Tegan Nox made the save and then turned the tables on Baszler.
Main Event: Undisputed Era (NXT North American Champ Roderick Strong and NXT Tag Team Champs Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish) against Forgotten Sons (Wesley Blake, Steve Cutler and Jaxson Ryker)
WWE interviewer and show host Sarah Schreiber returned to NXT, serving as ring announcer and show host. It was a homecoming for Schreiber, who is a University of Miami theater graduate.
Your referees D.A. Brewer and Team 3D Academy alum Jessika Carr.
NXT on USA Network
WWE NXT is 8 p.m. Wednesdays on USA Network live from Full Sail University in Winter Park.
NXT also conducts house shows (no TV) weekly throughout Florida.
Talent trains at the state-of-the-art WWE Performance Center, under the direction of head coach Matt Bloom and assistant head coach Sara Amato in Orlando.
Visit https://www.wwe.com/shows/wwenxt.
