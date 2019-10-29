He learned pro wrestling in South Florida. Now he’s running a growing wrestling company

Major League Wrestling Chief Operating Officer Mister Saint Laurent grew up in South Florida, graduating from Taravella High School in Coral Springs.

Trained by WWE alum Duke the Dumpster Droese in Miami, MSL wrestled and managed on the Florida indies. He also did commentary and worked behind the scenes -- booking and running shows. A wearer of many hats, he even wrote pro wrestling show recaps for the Miami Herald online.

Debuting in 2004, Mister Saint Laurent (aka Jared David) has worked for AWA World-1 South, D1PW, FIP, NWA Florida, Pro Wrestling RIOT, Ring of Honor, Southern Championship Wrestling, Vintage Wrestling, I Believe in Wrestling and more.

MSL has been involved in publishing and marketing, too.

His complete attention these days is to MLW. The stellar company continues to grow, preparing for its inaugural pay-per-view and a women’s wrestling division. Two more milestones in its evolution.

In an audio interview I conducted with Mister Saint Laurent, he discusses MLW’s first PPV, the company’s outstanding talent pool, adding a women’s division, his background, the emergence of Salina de la Renta and more. To listen, click just below.

There exists a regalness with Mister Saint Laurent. He is the great grandson of former Canadian Prime Minister Louis St. Laurent.

MLW on PPV

MLW will make its pay-per-view debut on Nov. 2 with Saturday Night SuperFight from Cicero Stadium in Chicago.

And more.

Bell time is 7 p.m. EST.

Order the live stream via FITE TV. Click MLWPPVFITE.

MLW in Orlando

MLW returns to Gilt Night Club in Orlando on Nov. 9 with MLW Fusion TV tapings for beIN SPORTS.

MLW will debut its women’s division, featuring Zeda Zhang.

More of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include: Ross & Marshall Von Erich • World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu and CONTRA Unit • Salina de la Renta • Mance Warner • The Dynasty •Jimmy Havoc • Douglas James • Injustice’s Myron Reed, Jordan Oliver & Kotto Brazil • World Middleweight Champion Teddy Hart • Brian Pillman Jr. • Zenshi and more.

The schedule is:

2:30 p.m.: Early entry VIP meet and greet with TBA talent (exclusive for front row ticket holders)

3 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

4 p.m.: Showtime

Fans can buy tickets, starting at $20, at MLWgo.com.

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company with a focus on professional wrestling sporting events/programming, digital content and ancillary entertainment.

The fastest growing wrestling league today, MLW’s weekly TV series, Major League Wrestling: FUSION, airs Saturday nights 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on beIN SPORTS in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

Wrestling fans in the United Kingdom and Ireland can watch FUSION on FreeSports Tuesday nights at 10pm. In Israel, FUSION airs at 6:10 p.m. on Ego Total. MLW FUSION also airs on StarTimes in Africa.

MLW features a roster full of high profile fighters and on-air talent from around the world including: The Hart Foundation, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Low Ki, LA Park, Salina de la Renta, Ross & Marshall Von Erich, CONTRA Unit, Alex Hammerstone, MJF, Mance Warner, Austin Aries and more.

MLW is the parent company of the MLW Radio Network, the leading provider of professional wrestling podcasts in the world with five to six podcasts in the top iTunes 100 in the sports category on the average day.

