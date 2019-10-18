Kiera Hogan in Chicago for Impact Wrestling’s Bound for Glory and to support LGBTQ

As Impact Wrestling Knockout Kiera Hogan prepares for Impact Wrestling’s Bound For Glory PPV, which is Sunday in Chicago, she has numerous appearances at LGBTQ events in the area as part of her Coming-Out Party.

In late July, Kiera shared on social media that she is dating standout wrestler La Diamante, who hails from Miami.

They are a tag team known as Fire and Adrenaline for WOW — Women of Wrestling on AXS TV.

Photo Courtesy WOW

Kiera, 25, is from Decatur, Georgia, where she was very active in baton twirling, cheerleading, the clarinet, dance, Girl Scouts, gymnastics, track, the violin and soccer. She excelled in soccer, playing on the club level.

After some community college, Kiera decided to pursue her dream — professional wrestling. She debuted on the pro wrestling circuit in 2015, after training under the direction of WCW and WWE alum Mr. Hughes at the Atlanta-based World Wrestling Alliance’s WWA4 Wrestling School.

Kiera is a former WSU Spirit Champion and WWA4 Intergender Champion. Pro Wrestling Illustrated ranked her No. 67 of the top 100 female wrestlers in the world in the PWI Female 100 in 2018.

In an audio interview, Kiera discusses Impact Wrestling, the LGBTQ events during Bound for Glory Weekend, her decision to come out, Diamante, WOW, soccer, her parents, college, her wrestling start, her former boyfriend and hostile treatment by others.

Hogan felt the timing was right to come out, and she wants to be a role model for others by sharing her story.

KIERA HOGAN EVENTS in CHICAGO

SATURDAY

Ceremonial Coin Toss for flag football games from Chicago Metropolitan Sports Association (CMSA)

Time: Noon.

Location: Warren Park in Chicago (6601 N. Western Avenue)

Details: Kiera will talk with players before the games start, then perform the ceremonial coin-flip duties for CMSA flag football games. The Chicago Metropolitan Sports Association (CMSA) is the largest non-profit gay and lesbian sports organization in the Midwest, with about 3,200 members. CMSA has recreational and competitive levels play in a variety of athletic leagues throughout the year. CMSA is open to all, regardless of sexual orientation, gender, or gender identity.

SATURDAY

Ceremonial Puck Drop before Chicago Wolves game against Rockford IceHogs for the team’s Pride Night.

Time: 8 p.m.

Location: Allstate Arena in Rosemont.

Details: The successful minor league hockey team is holding its inaugural Pride Night, with a portion of select tickets sold to the game to benefit the Center of Halsted, which is Chicago’s LGBT community center. Kiera will do the Ceremonial Puck-Drop, then participate in various Pride Night festivities.

SATURDAY

Co-hosting Drag Show at Scarlet Bar

Time: 10 p.m.

Location: Scarlet Bar (3320 N. Halsted St.) in Chicago

Details: Every Saturday night, Scarlet Bar hosts pregame to kick off the night’s festivities, with four local drag performers on stage. Kiera will join PREGAME host Aurora Gozmic with co-hosting duties.

SUNDAY

Biceps Before Brunch: A Speech and Q&A with Kiera Hogan

Time: Noon.

Location: Center on Halsted in Chicago (3656 N. Halsted St.)

Details: Kiera will speak at the Center on Halsted, which is Chicago’s LGBT community center. Her 45-minute talk will include a Q& A session, plus autographs and photo opportunities.

IMPACT WRESTLING’s BOUND for GLORY

Impact Wrestling’s Bound for Glory, one of the company’s biggest shows of the year, will be housed at the Odeum Expo Center in suburban Chicago.

Impact Wrestling Champ Brian Cage vs. Sami Callihan.

Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champ Taya Valkyrie vs. Tenille Dashwood.

Ken Shamrock vs. Moose.

Intergender ladder match for the Impact X Division Championship: Champ Jake Crist vs. Tessa Blanchard vs. Daga vs. Ace Austin vs. TBA.

Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champs The North (Ethan Page played bu Julian and Josh Alexander) vs. Rich Swann and Willie Mack vs. Rhino and Rob Van Dam.

Michael Elgin vs. Naomichi Marufuji.

The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier, Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz) vs. Dr. Wagner Jr., Aero Star and Taurus.

Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match: Gauntlet match where the winner could choose any championship match of their choice.

Bound for Glory is available via fite.tv and the FITE TV app.

IMPACT WRESTLING on AXS TV

Impact Wrestling’s weekly show Impact! makes its AXS TV premiere at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29.

