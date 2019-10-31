Where superstars are made. Touring the state-of-the-art WWE Performance Center in Orlando

The WWE Performance Center celebrated its sixth anniversary in the summer, and the growing state-of-the-art facility in Orlando continues to improve thanks to a talented group of coaches and staff members.

The proof is in the numbers as the PC has produced many superstars on the main roster. Not only that, but the PC is instrumental in the success of NXT, a developmental hybrid which has morphed into its own brand and is now seen weekly live on USA Network.

WWE hosted a Media Day in Central Florida on Oct. 2 when NXT debuted its live 2-hour show on USA Network. The day included a morning tour of the PC.

WWE Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative Paul Triple H Levesque, the leader of NXT and mastermind of the PC, spoke to attendees, and Head Coach Matt Bloom conducted the tour, which featured learning/training areas in all facets of sports entertainment and of course many NXT superstars and those in developmental.

Great to see some Florida influence during the tour, i.e. Norman Smiley, Shannon Moore, Terry Taylor, Santana Garrett, Wesley Blake, Kayden Carter/Lacey Lane, Kona Reeves, Chelsea Green, Danny Burch/Martin Stone, MJ Jenkins, Jessika Carr, Simone Johnson and Dexter Lumis (formerly Sam Shaw).

Always good to see their solid work as well as the quality efforts of Deonna Purrazzo, Damian Priest, Rik Bugez, Scotty 2 Hotty, Ryan Katz, Serena Deeb and more.

What an eclectic collection. All the men and women inside the WWE PC are from various walks of (sports and entertainment) life and hailing from throughout the world.

Bloom escorted us into the center area with multiple rings. NXT Superstars and developmental trainees split into groups, participating in freestyle in-ring workouts, based on skill level.

Hey, there’s Miami’s own Coach Norman Smiley.

My initial goal: acquire training photos and footage at each ring.

That the plan until this happened.

Coach Serena Deeb led a standout group in the back middle ring. Talk about an ensemble of talent: Santana Garrett, Deonna Purrazzo, Lacey Lane/Kayden Clark, Jessamyn Duke, Marina Shafir, Briana Brandy, Catalina Garcia, Chelsea Green and Simone Johnson.

As we know, card and plans subject to change.

After obtaining footage at a couple of rings of coaches and wrestlers (including Coach Smiley and the always entertaining Dexter Lumis), I noticed the pairings at the Coach Deeb ring, and so I camped there. I was not disappointed.

Some photos of Coach Deeb and her in-ring combatants freestyle training.

NXT Dream Match

Santana Garrett against Deonna Purrazzo (with Chelsea Green).

Not now. I had to leave this area for the next portion of the tour. Bummer.

Prior to the Garrett vs. Purrazzo match-up, Levesque spoke to the crowd at the PC.

Listening to the boss address the gathering.

Break time

Next on the agenda, the large workout room.

You must have a promo practicing room -- complete with green screen and all-purpose WWE associate Ryan Katz.

How about this learning tool: a match review room with critiques by standouts like Terry Taylor and HBK Shawn Michaels.

The PC’s recent expansion features a Content Innovation Lab.

The man in charge of the tour and the PC answers some questions.

NXT Superstars like the popular Bianca Belair and Pete Dunne participated in Q&As with media.

In my interview with Belair, she discusses EST, NXT, USA Network, Full Sail Live, making history, and the WWE Performance Center.

During my turn with the NXT UK original, who also stars in NXT, Dunne talks WWE NXT UK, NXT, USA Network, young start, family, UK wrestling, and the WWE PC.

The boss in a media scrum Q&A to end the event.

Another outstanding effort by WWE media relations and WWE PC staff to make the tour educational and entertaining.

NXT on USA

WWE NXT is 8 p.m. Wednesdays live on USA Network from Full Sail Live at Full Sail University in Winter Park, near Orlando.

For everything NXT, click https://www.wwe.com/shows/wwenxt.

