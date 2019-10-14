Shawn Spears, aka WWE NXT alum Tye Dillinger, is a perfect fit for AEW on TNT

SHARE COPY LINK

Shawn Spears is a perfect fit to the All Elite Wrestling roster, and he is enjoying every minute of it.

Known as The Chairman of AEW, he is accompanied to the ring by his advisor Tully Blanchard and a steel chair.

In an audio interview I conducted with Spears, he discusses AEW, TNT, Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Tully Blanchard, Mr. Perfect, La Parka, Cody, WWE and more, i.e. is it better to be perfect or iconic.

About Shawn Spears

Spears, 38, of St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada, played hockey as a youth and is a big hockey fan, following the Vancouver Canucks.

Following him in AEW is his advisor, friend and legend Blanchard of Four Horsemen fame.

Spears worked for WWE in NXT, developing the popular Perfect 10 persona, which he also took to “SmackDown.”

Upon joining AEW, he created the Perfect10n logo to go along with his Chairman moniker.

His favorites include Mr. Perfect Curt Hennig, but he does not compare himself to the perfect one, and he gives props to The Chairman of the Board La Parka, the OG.

After training at the Hart Wrestling School run by Smith Hart, Ike Shaw and Waldo Von Erich in Cambridge, Ontario, Canada, he continued training in Cambridge at the WrestlePlex led by Eric Young, before learning from Derek Wylde and Cody Deaner. He made his pro wrestling debut in Canada in 2002.

Spears wrestled for the top indie promotions throughout Canada and the United States. He signed with WWE in 2006, competing in OVW and FCW as well as WWE’s ECW, before returning to the indies.

Spears earned a rare second chance with WWE in 2013, inking another deal and joining NXT where he broke out big time as the popular Perfect 10 Tye Dillinger.

So many interesting moments, thus far, throughout his successful career.

Spears won the FCW tag team titles with Nic Nemeth (aka Dolph Ziggler) and dropped the belts to Heath Miller (aka Heath Slater) and Joe Hennig, the son of one of Spears’ idols. In OVW, Spears twice won the Southern tag team titles with Cody Runnels (aka Cody Rhodes). He was ranked No. 114 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the world in the PWI 500 in 2017.

Spears is married to WWE Superstar Peyton Royce of The IIconics.

AEW Dynamite on TNT

Watch Spears and more AEW talent live 8 p.m. Wednesdays on TNT.

At AEW Dynamite on TNT on Oct. 9 in Boston, Spears with Blanchard wrestled Jon Moxley (aka WWE alum Dean Ambrose).

Crowd reaction is ultra important.

At AEW Fight for the Fallen in July in Jacksonville, Spears teamed with MJF and Sammy Guevara to defeat Darby Allin, Jimmy Havoc and Joey Janela.

