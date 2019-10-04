Joanna Jedrzejczyk wants to make big statement in her UFC on ESPN main event in Tampa

SHARE COPY LINK

Former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk (15-3) faces Michelle Waterson (17-6) in the main event of UFC Fight Night on ESPN+ 19 on Saturday, Oct. 12 from the Amalie Arena in Tampa.

Jedrzejczyk, 32, who trains at American Top Team in Coconut Creek, looks to rebound from losing three of her past four fights. Ultracompetitive battles, those three defeats were title fights (twice at strawweight to Rose Namajunas and once at flyweight to Valentina Shevchenko) with two going the distance.

Waterson, 33, who trains at Jackson Wink MMA Academy in Albuquerque, is on a three-match win streak, with all three won by decision (two unanimous, one split).

They have common opponents. In December 2017, Tecia Torres beat Waterson by unanimous decision, which was her last loss before the win streak. In July 2018, Jedrzejczyk beat Torres by unanimous decision to stop a skid. Waterson also lost to Namajunas in April 2017.

TORONTO, CANADA - DECEMBER 07: Joanna Jedrzejczyk of Poland poses on the scale during the UFC 231 weigh-in at Scotiabank Arena on December 7, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

A very tough fighter, determined woman and role model, Jedrzejczyk is proud of her Polish roots and Catholic upbringing. She is No. 4 in the UFC women’s strawweight rankings and determined to again be No. 1. She is also a decorated kickboxer. Waterson, a model, devoted mom and improved fighter who is skilled in karate and Brazilian jiu-jitsu, is ranked No. 7.

In a video interview with Jedrzejczyk at American Top Team, she discussed UFC Fight Night on ESPN in Tampa, fighting for the first time in Florida, main eventing again, her numerous title fights, Michelle Waterson, ATT, religion, WWE, her fans and more.

Nine of Jedrzejczyk’s past 10 fights have been championship fights, and seven of her last eight have gone the distance. This standout has main evented, co-main evented or been featured on 11 UFC cards.

That’s because she is the real deal. Joanna Champion trains hard and smart and enjoys delivering a good show for fans while going the distance.

UFC on ESPN+ in Tampa

For the first time since 2016, UFC® will return to the Amalie Arena in Tampa with a crucial bout in the women’s strawweight division as former champion and No. 4-ranked contender Joanna Jedrzejczyk looks to earn another shot at the crown by stopping the win streak of No. 7-ranked Michelle Waterson.

Also on the card, longtime veteran Cub Swanson battles undefeated submission specialist Kron Gracie.

UFC Fight Night on ESPN+: JOANNA vs. WATERSON will stream live from the Amalie Arena with all fights carried exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.

The main card begins at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 12, with the prelims kicking off at 5 p.m. ET. Doors open at 4 p.m. ET.

Photo By Jim Varsallone

Fan friendly

Jedrzejczyk, who is awesome on social media, is great with her fans.

A role model to many, she participated in a UFC FanFest Experience in April at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, near Fort Lauderdale, when UFC conducted a successful show there.

There was a long line to meet Joanna Champion, and she took time to interact with each fan. They were excited to meet her.

Having fun, Jedrzejczyk posed for photos, signed autographs and spoke to fans of all ages, including a toddler.

Here is my video of Jedrzejczyk with fans and the toddler at the fanfest.

