Angela Lee looks to stop skid while defending her title at historic ONE: Century on TNT

The historic ONE: Century is a double-header of fights in Tokyo, featuring the 100th show of the company’s career.

In Part 1 of ONE: Century (live on TNT on Oct. 12 at 11 p.m. ET) , ONE women’s atomweight champion Angela Lee (9-2) will have the most crucial title defense of her young mixed martial arts career. She faces ONE women’s strawweight champ Xiong Jing Nan (14-1) after losing to “The Panda” via fifth-round knockout in March at ONE: A NEW ERA.

Photo Courtesy ONE Championship

Lee, 23, was dominating Xiong in that strawweight match until she tired late in the fourth round. Xiong took advantage and stopped Lee in the fifth round to thwart the latter’s attempt to add a second world title to her resume.

Lee’s next match also occurred in the strawweight division, and she lost a unanimous decision to Michele Nicolini at ONE: Masters of Destiny in July. Lee is suddenly on a two-bout losing streak, looking to stop the skid and avenge her loss.

Here is my audio interview with ONE Championship Champ Angela Lee.

She discusses ONE championship, the historic event ONE: Century, her big match on the card, cable channel TNT, her family, WWE and more.

It will be a family affair at ONE: Century.

Her younger brother, ONE lightweight champion Christian “The Warrior” Lee (12-3), faces Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev (8-1) at Part 1 of ONE: Century for the ONE championship lightweight grand prix Title. Christian, 21, replaces Eddie Alvarez, who was injured.

The main event of ONE: Century is “The Burmese Python” Aung La N Sang (25-10) defending his light heavyweight title against ONE championship heavyweight champion Brandon “The Truth” Vera (16-7) on Oct. 13 at Ryogku Kokugikan. N Sang is a two-belt titleholder for ONE Championship.

Angela Lee Bio From ONE Championship

ONE women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee has always lived up to her nickname “Unstoppable.”

The young phenom was introduced to the martial arts, ever since she could walk, by her parents, a pair of highly decorated martial artists. Through hard work and perseverance, she then succeeded in every discipline at the highest level.

Despite her age, she is a two-time world pankration champion, a 2013 Hawaii state srestling champion and a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

Unsurprisingly, Lee’s competitive nature soon led her to test her skills in mixed martial arts. After making an impressive professional debut under the ONE banner in May 2015, she joined the Singapore-based Evolve Fight Team later that year and totaled five more consecutive wins.

That run included a thrilling five-round Bout of the Year effort over Mei Yamaguchi to win the inaugural ONE women’s atomweight world championship in May 2016.

Despite her many achievements, the young hero’s most remarkable feat happened in May 2017 at ONE: Dynasty of Heroes. Lee was battling the effects of pneumonia, but still managed to submit two-time Muay Thai World Champion Istela Nunes with an anaconda choke in her second world title defense.

Having defended the atomweight world title several times, “Unstoppable” has set her sights on history yet again. She now aims to claim the ONE women’s strawweight world title and become ONE’s first two-division women’s world champion.

Born in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Lee is of Chinese and Korean heritage. A Canadian and American citizen, she currently resides in Hawaii.

