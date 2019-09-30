WWE leaders, legends get you set for NXT on USA Network during WWE Premiere Week

It’s official: Vince McMahon is bringing back the XFL in 2020 WWE CEO Vince McMahon is bringing back the XFL, the famous football league that had only one season in 2001. McMahon is promising a faster game that is also "family friendly." Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK WWE CEO Vince McMahon is bringing back the XFL, the famous football league that had only one season in 2001. McMahon is promising a faster game that is also "family friendly."

To say this is a big week for WWE would be an understatement.

It has to be one of the biggest weeks in WWE history.

WWE Premiere Week sets the stage for a new chapter in the lineage of this long-standing, top pro wrestling/sports entertainment company.

Raw drop kicks-off Season 27 live at 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30 on USA Network from Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix. That show marks the 1.375th episode, already making it the longest running weekly episodic program in television history.

The much-anticipated FOX debut of WWE SmackDown is live 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4 from Staples Center in Los Angeles. In its 20th season, that show marks the 1,050th episode.

Sandwiched between Raw and SmackDown is WWE NXT, which premieres its first live two-hour episode on USA Network at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2 from Full Sail Live at Full Sail University in Winter Park, near Orlando. That marks its 527th episode.

NXT began its history with USA Network on Sept. 18 and 25 with one-hour live shows from Full Sail Live, followed by one-hour live shows on WWE Network, before transitioning on Wednesday to USA Network for both hours.

NXT made its Full Sail Live debut in May 2012. NXT started airing taped one-hour shows from Full Sail Live on WWE Network in February 2014. Full Sail Live also housed some live NXT TakeOver events for WWE Network.

Photo By Jim Varsallone

Calling the NXT action are Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGuinness and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

Phoenix, a multi-time champ who competed in a WWE men’s Royal Rumble and the first WWE women’s Royal Rumble, is proud of what she accomplished inside the ring, helping elevate the women’s division into what it has become today in WWE.

In an audio interview I conducted with Phoenix, she discussed NXT on USA Network, women’s wrestling, who’s impressed her, family, Mama Mia and more.

Photo By Jim Varsallone

Phoenix noted the work of NXT Women’s Champ Shayna Baszler and Candace LeRae. Thus, Phoeniz is looking forward to helping call that match-up as those two standouts will battle for the title from Full Sail Live on Wednesday on NXT on USA Network.

Interviewing NXT Fans and Paul Triple H Levesque

I attended the first NXT show on USA Network (the one-hour live version followed by another one-hour live episode on WWE Network) on Sept. 18 from the state-of-the-art Full Sail Live facility.

Before the show, I spoke with fans in line, waiting for Full Sail Live doors to open on this historic sold-out event.

They shared their thoughts on the company, the product, the venue, their favorites, what they watch and more.

NXT is not traveling throughout the country to produce these weekly live TV shows. WWE has a strong, good working relationship with Full Sail University; and thus Full Sail Live is NXT’s home each Wednesday night.

In the crowd, plenty of Undisputed Era supporters, who were happy to see that Fab Four with all the belts by the end of the first USA Network version of the show.

Photo By Jim Varsallone

Adam Cole Bay Bay is your NXT Champ. Roderick Strong the NXT North American Champ, and Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish the NXT Tag Team Champs. Those four standouts have worked very hard to acquire such an opportunity and have been ready for the challenge. Fans at Full Sail Live cheered wildly as they stood before them holding all the NXT gold.

Following the show, I and other media members (like Scott Fishman and Jay Reddick) spoke with WWE Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative and NXT leader Paul Triple H Levesque.

Levesque answered questions for those media members in attendance and others calling on the phone.

The following week after the (Sept. 25) show, Levesque surprised some NXT fans at Miller’s Ale House, next to Full Sail Live.

