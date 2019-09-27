Two of the toughest in UFC history battle for pride and money in UFC 244 main event in NYC

Canelo vs Kovalev o Masvidal vs Díaz, puede venir una guerra de ratings Canelo vs Kovalev o Masvidal vs Díaz, puede venir una guerra de ratings Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Canelo vs Kovalev o Masvidal vs Díaz, puede venir una guerra de ratings

The UFC returns to New York City on Nov. 2 with a spectacular welterweight contenders’ bout.

Fresh off delivering the fastest knockout in UFC history, No. 3-ranked Jorge Masvidal (34-13) battles No. 6 Nate Diaz (21-11) in a highly anticipated UFC 244 main event at Madison Square Garden.

These are two of the toughest competitors in UFC history.

Masvidal, 34, is from Miami and trains at American Top Team in Coconut Creek. Diaz, also 34, is from Stockton, California, and he is part of the Cesar Gracie Fight Team.

The 5-11, 170-pound Masvidal is skilled in striking and wrestling. The 6-0, 170-pound Diaz is a southpaw striker with Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu skills.

The winner will not only be in line for a title shot but will take home the one-time “BMF” title belt, possibly presented in the octagon by UFC fan Dwayne “The Rock Johnson.” The former WWE standout is a graduate of the University of Miami, where he played college football. Masvidal is a big fan of The U and recently spoke to the Hurricanes.

Prior to the fight announcement and after speaking to the Canes, Masvidal participated in a Media Q&A, hosted by UFC at American Top Team in Coconut Creek.

Masvidal talks Nate Diaz, Colby Covington, New York, The U and more.

Covington also participated in that Media Q&A at his home base ATT.

Never at a loss for words, the champ was stylin’ and profilin’ with a beautiful lady by his side, a la the “Nature Boy” Ric Flair.

Masvidal is a former Miami street fighter, gaining credibility and visibility via YouTube by beating Kimbo Slice protege Ray.

This stellar fight with Diaz will be 10 days before Masvidal’s birthday.

The UFC 244 main card will be available on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. via ESPN+.

Prelims will be 8 p.m. on ESPN 2, and early prelims will be 6:15 p.m. on ESPN+.

For more info, click https://www.ufc.com/event/ufc-244.

Also, visit www.UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram: @UFC.

WWE alum Booker T interviews Masvidal

After the fight announcement, Jorge Masvidal was interviewed by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T on ESPN Radio in Houston. He discusses the big fight with Nate Diaz, the BMF belt, challenging the baddest man in WWE and more.

“The Hall of Fame with Booker T and Brad Gilmore” airs Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday on ESPN 97.5 in Houston and on http://halloffamepodcast.com/.

