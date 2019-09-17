WWE Paul Triple H Levesque is excited as NXT begins an undisputed era on USA Network

WWE stars help local kids celebrate WWE pro wrestlers announce that local youth won a national video contest on child poverty at Samoset Elementary. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK WWE pro wrestlers announce that local youth won a national video contest on child poverty at Samoset Elementary.

The NXT on USA Network media conference call with WWE executive vice president of talent, live events and creative Paul “Triple H” Levesque was Monday.

Levesque discussed NXT’s premiere on USA Network, which is live on Wednesday from Full Sail Live at Full Sail University in Winter Park. He also talked about talent, 205 Live, NXT UK, other WWE products and more.

To listen, click: https://youtu.be/apzNRRJ6AXk

The first two (two-hour) shows on Wednesdays (Sept. 18 and 25) will broadcast 8-9 p.m. live on USA Network and 9-10 p.m. live on WWE Network from Full Sail Live.

Then, beginning on Oct. 2, NXT will continue 8-10 p.m. live on Wednesdays from Full Sail Live with both hours on USA Network.

The Undisputed Era enters the NXT on USA Network debut with plenty of gold. Adam Cole is the NXT champ, and teammates Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish are the NXT tag team champs.

Roderick Strong, another talented member of Undisputed Era, will challenge the popular and eclectic Velveteen Dream for the North American title during the premiere. Not to be outdone, a very tough Shayna Baszler is the NXT women’s champ.

Also on the first episode of NXT on USA Network, Mia Yim, Candice LeRae, Io Shirai and Bianca Belair clash in a fatal 4-way match to determine the next challenger to Baszler’s NXT Women’s Title.

Levesque, the mastermind behind NXT, is excited about that show and future NXT shows on USA Network.

Continuing the conference call, he answered questions about Worlds Collide, NXT TakeOver, WWE Draft, WWE Network, NXT UK, Killian Dain and more.

To listen, click https://youtu.be/6nHi4w4AFcQ.

Levesque then addressed the two-hour format of NXT on USA Network, NXT TakeOver, competition, Kevin Owens, NXT UK, Florida NXT shows, Full Sail Live and more.

To listen, click https://youtu.be/aNjSp4_Jq4I.

WWE AND FULL SAIL UNIVERSITY EXPAND PARTNERSHIP

WWE and Full Sail University have expanded their partnership as NXT will now emanate weekly from Full Sail Live and air on Wednesday nights live on USA Network at 8/7c starting Sept. 18.

Additional ticket information for all remaining 2019 weekly NXT events can be found at https://nxttickets.ticketforce.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=9.

Full Sail University has been invaluable to the success of NXT,” Levesque said in a statement. “The passion we see from their students inspires our entire NXT roster and staff, and we are excited for the brand’s next chapter at Full Sail Live each week.”

Full Sail University president Garry Jones added: “WWE is known the world over for being a leader in the entertainment industry, and as an educational partner to Full Sail University, they have served to inspire the next generation of production professionals that are being taught on our campus daily. With the latest announcement of NXT emanating from Full Sail Live each week and airing on the USA Network, we look forward to the expanded learning opportunities this will provide to our students.”

WWE and Full Sail University began their partnership in 2012. Since that time, Full Sail Live has played host to monthly NXT events, multiple NXT TakeOver specials and the Mae Young Classic and Cruiserweight Classic tournaments. In addition, the partnership has resulted in hundreds of hours of practical production experience for more than 1,200 students, multiple career networking opportunities for students and grads, and WWE has granted more than $400,000 in scholarships to Full Sail University students, which are applied toward the recipient’s areas of study within the university. The partnership will continue to deliver real-world experience to students in all facets of broadcasting and television.

