It’s all business for South Florida fighter who readies for his Combate Americas debut

Jaime Alvarez, a determined, hard working and smart fighter who grew up in South Florida, will make his Combate Americas debut on Oct. 11 from Casino Del Sol in Tucson.

With a record of 8-1, Alvarez will be featured in a flyweight bout against Joao Camilo (5-3 ), and that matchup will broadcast live on Univision and TUDN.

Alvarez, 31, a Coral Springs resident, trains at American Top Team in Coconut Creek.

Here is an interview I conducted with Alvarez at ATT.

As a youth in nearby Sunrise, he learned to take care of himself against bullies who harassed him because of his smaller size.

A graduate of Western High School in Davie, he earned a degree in business from Florida International University in Miami.

Alvarez played some football, but education and family are most important to him, and he enjoyed fishing in the summer with family in the Keys.

In a video interview I conducted, Alvarez talks tattoos after a training session at ATT.

Alvarez, who has competed for Titan FC in South Florida, was part of the UFC “Ultimate Fighter” in 2016 and Dana White’s “Tuesday Night Contender Series” in 2017.

COMBATE AMERICAS - OCT. 11 LIVE ON UNIVISION AND TUDN

FEATURED FLYWEIGHTS: JAIME ALVAREZ VS. JOAO CAMILO

Determined fighter Jaime Alvarez (8-1) will face Joao Camilo (5-3).

Photo Courtesy Combate Americas

Alvarez is a world-ranked member of American Top Team and a fast-paced striker with dangerous knockout power.

Alvarez, who will make his Combate Americas debut, looks for his third consecutive win after his lone start this year on January 25 when he scored a second round (4:57) TKO on Jorge Calvo Martin.

Camilo, 27, of Goiania, Goias, Brazil won two of his last three fights. In his last fight in August, he dropped a unanimous decision to Victor Altamirano at LFA 73. His past four fights went the distance.

FEATURED WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHTS:

MARILIA “THE TIGRESS” MORAIS VS. PAOLA RAMIREZ

Undefeated Marilia “The Tigress” Morais (3-0) vs. also hard-hitting striker Paola Ramirez (1-2).

Photo Courtesy Combate Americas

Fighting out of American Top Team, the 30-year-old Morais, who hails from Fortaleza, Ceara, Brazil, will step into La Jaula, the Combate Americas competition cage, seven weeks after her previously scheduled Combate Americas debut in Lake Tahoe, Nevada was canceled by the state athletic commission during fight week because of an undisclosed issue related to her opponent Chelsea Chandler.

Morais is a multiple-time Muay Thai and kickboxing champion who has earned all of her MMA victories by way of (T)KO or submission.

The 33-year-old Ramirez, a native of Guadalajara, Jal., Mexico fighting out of Carlsbad, Calif. will return to MMA action for the first time since February 2, 2017 when she lost a decision to Christina Marks.

Ramirez’s sole start under the Combate Americas promotional banner occurred on April 25, 2016 and ended in spectacular fashion when she scored a crushing, first round (4:05) knockout on Amber Tackett with a superman punch.





BANTAMWEIGHT MAIN EVENT AND FEATURE BOUT:

Jose “Pochito” Alday vs. Andre Barquero

Anthony “El Toro” Birchak vs. Jose Luis “Puppy” Calvo

PRELMINARY BOUT CARD:

Bantamweight: Guillermo Torres vs. Orlando Jimenez

Welterweight: Raymond Pina vs. Michael Robertson

Catchweight (140 pounds): Valerie Quintero vs. Lucero Acosta

Flyweight: Humberto Duarte vs. Jesus Rivas

Featherweight: Dorian Ramos vs. Anthony Elijah

Bantamweight: Chris Quiroz vs. Gabe Brown

Flyweight: Erick Barreras vs. Aaron Hernandez

Tickets on sale now.

Full Card Announcement:

HOW TO WATCH

Combate Americas returns to Tucson with world-class MMA action on Oct. 11, which will be broadcast live in the United States on Univision (12 a.m.) and TUDN (12 a.m.) from AVA Amphitheater at Casino Del Sol.

