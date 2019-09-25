Lots of October wrestling in South Florida with Brooklyn’s finest, WWE 24/7 champ and more

Watch the Mohawk Warrior monster truck visit Palmetto Elementary Bryce Kenny and his truck, the Great Clips Mohawk Warrior, visited Palmetto to deliver $5,000 in school supplies to elementary students. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Bryce Kenny and his truck, the Great Clips Mohawk Warrior, visited Palmetto to deliver $5,000 in school supplies to elementary students.

Plenty of indie pro wrestling action in October in South Florida, featuring WWE alums, established talent, up-and-comers and more.

CCW in Coral Springs

WWE alum The Brooklyn Brawler Steve Lombardi makes a rare South Florida appearance when Coastal Championship Wrestling presents Breaking Chains at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Coral Springs Charter School Gym.

Lombardi, 58, who also portrayed Kim Chee, Doink the Clown and Abe Knuckleball Schwartz, spent more than 30 years working with WWF/WWE in the ring and behind the scenes.

Known as a scripted loser in the ring, Lombardi is actually a bona fide winner in his profession, lasting longer than most with the top pro wrestling/sports entertainment company in the world.

That company not only trusted him to wrestle debuting talent but also work with so many others backstage.

Lombardi chronicled some of his interesting life in his autobiography “Brawler Unfiltered: My Life Story,” available via Amazon. With such a lengthy journey on a huge platform in the biz, he is planning a follow-up book.

A native New Yorker, Lombardi currently appears on indie wrestling shows, at conventions, events and meet-and-greets. He is also involved in UCW in Michigan, where he now resides.

In an audio interview I conducted with Steve Lombardi, he discusses the Brooklyn Brawler, WWE, Bobby Heenan, cigars, the Yankees, the Mets, his start, his dad, college, CCW and more.

The audio interview continues as Lombardi discusses UCW, Davey Boy Smith Jr., The Rock, WrestleMania, Terry Taylor, the hat, Kim Chee, Doink, his book, CCW and more.

Matt Striker, another WWE alum, is also on the CCW card. Striker, one-half of the CCW tag team champs along with Will The Thrill Austin, has called the action for Lucha Underground.

In a video interview I conducted before a CCW show, Striker discusses CCW, WWE, Lucha Underground, teaching, broadcasting, baseball, his dad and more.

GWA in Dania Beach

Madusa, aka Alundra Blayze, will be in South Florida on Sunday, Oct. 13 as part of Gangrel’s Wrestling Asylum second annual cancer awareness benefit show, beginning 4 p.m. inside Stage 954 at The Casino at Dania Beach.

Madusa, who also competes in Monster Truck events, recently won the WWE 24/7 title, before selling it to Million Dollar Man Ted DiBiase. Everyone still has a price.

Also on the GWA show, WWE alums Kaitlyn (Celeste Bonin) and Gangrel, WOW-Women of Wrestling’s Holidead, The Samoan Strike Force (MLW Champ Jacob Fatu and Lance Anoa’i), and more.

Here is a video interview I conducted after a GWA show with The Samoan Strike Force (Fatu and Anoa’i including cameo by Miami’s own and MLW’s Ricky Martinez).

More pro wrestling in South Florida in October

Fighting Evolution Wrestling in Davie

BluePrint Pro Wrestling in Deerfield Beach

WWE NXT in Miami

Ronin Pro Wrestling in Pembroke Pines

WWE NXT in West Palm Beach

WWE NXT in Fort Pierce

Platinum Pro Wrestling in West Palm Beach

WWE Raw (house show) in Sunrise

Gangrel’s Wrestling Asylum - Dania Beach

Info listed on banner for each show below.

[Note: No banner below but WWE NXT is 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18 at Havert L. Fenn Center in Fort Pierce. Tickets $10 and $20, and both include free pre-show meet-and-greet.]

