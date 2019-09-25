Wrestling & MMA

Lots of October wrestling in South Florida with Brooklyn’s finest, WWE 24/7 champ and more

Watch the Mohawk Warrior monster truck visit Palmetto Elementary

Bryce Kenny and his truck, the Great Clips Mohawk Warrior, visited Palmetto to deliver $5,000 in school supplies to elementary students. By
Up Next
Bryce Kenny and his truck, the Great Clips Mohawk Warrior, visited Palmetto to deliver $5,000 in school supplies to elementary students. By

Plenty of indie pro wrestling action in October in South Florida, featuring WWE alums, established talent, up-and-comers and more.

CCW in Coral Springs

WWE alum The Brooklyn Brawler Steve Lombardi makes a rare South Florida appearance when Coastal Championship Wrestling presents Breaking Chains at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Coral Springs Charter School Gym.

Lombardi, 58, who also portrayed Kim Chee, Doink the Clown and Abe Knuckleball Schwartz, spent more than 30 years working with WWF/WWE in the ring and behind the scenes.

Known as a scripted loser in the ring, Lombardi is actually a bona fide winner in his profession, lasting longer than most with the top pro wrestling/sports entertainment company in the world.

That company not only trusted him to wrestle debuting talent but also work with so many others backstage.

Lombardi chronicled some of his interesting life in his autobiography “Brawler Unfiltered: My Life Story,” available via Amazon. With such a lengthy journey on a huge platform in the biz, he is planning a follow-up book.

A native New Yorker, Lombardi currently appears on indie wrestling shows, at conventions, events and meet-and-greets. He is also involved in UCW in Michigan, where he now resides.

In an audio interview I conducted with Steve Lombardi, he discusses the Brooklyn Brawler, WWE, Bobby Heenan, cigars, the Yankees, the Mets, his start, his dad, college, CCW and more.

The audio interview continues as Lombardi discusses UCW, Davey Boy Smith Jr., The Rock, WrestleMania, Terry Taylor, the hat, Kim Chee, Doink, his book, CCW and more.

Matt Striker, another WWE alum, is also on the CCW card. Striker, one-half of the CCW tag team champs along with Will The Thrill Austin, has called the action for Lucha Underground.

In a video interview I conducted before a CCW show, Striker discusses CCW, WWE, Lucha Underground, teaching, broadcasting, baseball, his dad and more.

GWA in Dania Beach

Madusa, aka Alundra Blayze, will be in South Florida on Sunday, Oct. 13 as part of Gangrel’s Wrestling Asylum second annual cancer awareness benefit show, beginning 4 p.m. inside Stage 954 at The Casino at Dania Beach.

Madusa, who also competes in Monster Truck events, recently won the WWE 24/7 title, before selling it to Million Dollar Man Ted DiBiase. Everyone still has a price.

69643320_2450331851911761_8620179975036731392_n.jpg

Also on the GWA show, WWE alums Kaitlyn (Celeste Bonin) and Gangrel, WOW-Women of Wrestling’s Holidead, The Samoan Strike Force (MLW Champ Jacob Fatu and Lance Anoa’i), and more.

Here is a video interview I conducted after a GWA show with The Samoan Strike Force (Fatu and Anoa’i including cameo by Miami’s own and MLW’s Ricky Martinez).

More pro wrestling in South Florida in October

Fighting Evolution Wrestling in Davie

BluePrint Pro Wrestling in Deerfield Beach

WWE NXT in Miami

Ronin Pro Wrestling in Pembroke Pines

WWE NXT in West Palm Beach

WWE NXT in Fort Pierce

Platinum Pro Wrestling in West Palm Beach

WWE Raw (house show) in Sunrise

Gangrel’s Wrestling Asylum - Dania Beach

Info listed on banner for each show below.

[Note: No banner below but WWE NXT is 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18 at Havert L. Fenn Center in Fort Pierce. Tickets $10 and $20, and both include free pre-show meet-and-greet.]

69758806_10156106704545738_4435709014898114560_n.jpg

70228629_748472578919523_617148631060840448_n.jpg

unnamed (2).jpg

69822108_2501539436579879_6278296271744663552_n.jpg

unnamed.jpg

IMG_1779.JPG
Photo By Jim Varsallone

71093167_2469853189760567_5263347546390003712_n (1).jpg

unnamed (1).jpg

71490300_2467393423538937_6130964389387304960_n.jpg

My Pro Wrestling Content on the Web and Social Media

http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/

Twitter: @jimmyv3

YouTube: jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/ProWrestlingSouthFlorida/

Profile Image of Jim Varsallone
Jim Varsallone
Jim Varsallone covers pro wrestling, something he’s done since his college days in the late 1980s. Spanning four decades, he currently covers WWE (Raw, SmackDown and NXT), Ring of Honor, Impact Wrestling, Lucha Underground, MLW, WOW, FSCW, AEW and the South Florida indies. He also writes MMA -- mostly profile stories and video interviews with American Top Team talent in South Florida. As for pro wrestling, he writes feature stories and profile pieces, updates upcoming show schedules in South Florida, photographs the action and interviews talent (audio and video) -- sharing the content here and via social media on his Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channel: jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel).
Support my work with a digital subscription
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
  Comments  