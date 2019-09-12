Lucha Libre AAA will stream live from New York and Los Angeles, and FITE has you covered

Luchador mexicoamericano Kalisto visita el Nuevo Herald y nos habla de Wrestlemania El luchador mexicoamericano Kalisto visita el Nuevo Herald para hablar sobre su carrera y promover el próximo WrestleMania que se celebrará el 2 de abril en Orlando, Florida. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK El luchador mexicoamericano Kalisto visita el Nuevo Herald para hablar sobre su carrera y promover el próximo WrestleMania que se celebrará el 2 de abril en Orlando, Florida.

Mike Weber — experienced in brand development, licensing, marketing, and media relations — has worked for the biggest pro wrestling companies in the United States.

His 30-plus years in the business (including tenure with TNA Impact Wrestling, WCW and WWF) give him much credibility and make him a valuable asset, associate and resource. His ability to adapt, change with the times, keeps him in the game, and with that change comes FITE.

Currently, the Ohio-born Weber is the Chief Operating Officer for FITE, the leading global digital combat sports platform. He is responsible for all the day-to-day operations of the FITE television app.

FITE is a division of Flipps Media which focuses on All Things Fighting including: boxing, MMA, pro wrestling and related television programming. Between the Flipps and FITE app there are more than 15-million downloads. The Flipps technology is now available in more than 350-million televisions, utilizing more than 7,000 models of televisions around the world.

Through Weber’s efforts, FITE recently completed a deal with established Mexican-based AAA for its Lucha Libre style invasion into the United States. Via FITE, you can watch with commentary in English or Spanish.

In my audio interview with Weber, he discusses FITE, AAA, Impact Wrestling, WCW, AEW, WWE, Ohio and more.

Weber is a graduate of Ohio University with a 1980 bachelors of science degree in recreation management and a 1985 master’s degree in sports management.

FITE, the leading global digital combat sports platform, continues to grow its worldwide content offering by announcing a new partnership with renowned Mexican wrestling league Lucha Libre AAA. The streaming platform has been awarded the exclusive worldwide distribution rights to stream on the FITE platform and on cable and satellite outlets of their two most highly anticipated events this fall on a pay-per-view basis.

Lucha Libre AAA, the premier masked wrestling league, is home to many of the world’s top luchadores. The league is headquartered in Mexico City, but U.S. fans nationwide will have two chances to enjoy debut events. AAA Invading NY and AAA Invading LA, will be streamed live on FITE from the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Sept. 15 in New York City and at the Forum on Sunday, Oct. 13 in Los Angeles.

These venues are highly-esteemed performance centers and have hosted some of the most celebrated guests in sports, music, entertainment and more, making this a monumental debut for the Mexican wrestling league.

“The Lucha Libre AAA fights are a huge opportunity for viewers to enjoy one of the most exciting, acrobatic and colorful wrestling leagues in the world,” Kosta Jordanov, CEO of FITE, said in a release. “We are constantly striving to provide our fans with the best content, so we are thrilled to be working with Lucha Libre AAA to spotlight some of the most talented luchadores in wrestling.”

On Sept. 15 at 6pm ET, the AAA Invading NY pay-per-view show will be live from the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden as a selection of top luchadores will don elaborate masks and costumes to perform a wild, dramatic show for global viewers. Not only will the show introduce Lucha Libre AAA to American viewers on a massive scale, but the date of September 15 is sentimental to the league for a number of reasons.

“The night of September 15 is very important for all Mexicans since it is the eve of Independence Day in Mexico, but this date is also recognized in the U.S. as the beginning of the Hispanic Heritage Month,” Dorian Roldan, General Director of Wrestling AAA Worldwide, said in a statement. “We are excited to be working with FITE, and to have the opportunity to share our culture with their fan community through these two amazing shows.”

The high flying action will continue on Oct. 13 at 9 p.m. ET, with a second exclusive pay-per-view event, AAA Invading LA, hosted at The Forum in Los Angeles.

Fans can order AAA Invading NY and AAA Invading LA on FITE, with options to watch in English and Spanish languages commentary.

Integrated Sports Media will distribute Lucha Libre AAA live in the United States on cable and satellite PPV via iNDEMAND, Vubiquity, DIRECTV and DISH for a suggested retail price of $29.95.

About FITE

FITE is the leading independent digital streaming platform for combat sports featuring more than 1,000 pay-per-view events per year available a-la-carte. FITE can be accessed via any of its free apps for iOS and Android mobile devices, Apple TV, Android TV, ROKU and Amazon Fire or at www.FITE.tv.

FITE streams live events from the MMA, boxing, pro wrestling and combat sports world to its community of more than 1.5-million registered viewers. For more information go to www.FITE.tv

About Lucha Libre AAA

Considered as the Mexican leader in Lucha Libre production and promotion, AAA was founded in 1992 by Antonio Peña Herrada. AAA produce international events in several countries including México, United States, Canada, Colombia and Japan.

Other innovative milestones of the franchise are the animated movie “Sin Límite en el Tiempo” and the videogame known as “La Lucha Libre Héroes del Ring”, specially designed for Mexican consumers.

AAA as a Live Touring company has more than 600 events a year, generating more than 260 hours of content for a captive and recurrent audience, with more than 100M viewers and enthusiasts tuning AAA shows on TWITCH, TBS´s Space Channel, TV Azteca, MultimediosTV, Facebook Watch, YouTube and PLUTOTV. Roshfrans, Glaxo, Lala, Unefon, Everlast, are blue chip sponsoring brands backing up Lucha Libre AAA.

For more info visit www.luchalibreaaa.com.

