American Top Team fighter Antonio Carlos Junior playing all his cards at UFC Vancouver

An interview with MMA fighter and poker player Antonio Carlos Junior recently during UFC Media Day at American Top Team in (South Florida) Coconut Creek.

Junior, 29, of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil is preparing for a middleweight fight with Uriah “Prime Time” Hall (14-9) as part of UFC on ESPN+ on Saturday in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Hall, 35, from Spanish Town, Jamaica, is fighting out of New York City with Team Extreme Couture.

Junior (10-3), who trains at American Top Team in Coconut Creek, also enjoys playing poker.

In my video interview with Junior, he discusses returning from injury, UFC Vancouver, Hall, poker and more.

