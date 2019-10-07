WWE bringing NXT to Miami and West Palm Beach with Undisputed Era, Candice LeRae and more

SHARE COPY LINK

WWE NXT returns to South Florida in October with rare visits to Miami and West Palm Beach.

Photo By Jim Varsallone

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Undisputed Era — holders of all the men’s NXT gold — will headline a solid collection of talent.

That faction ended successfully the first live NXT show on USA Network, a one-hour broadcast from Full Sail Live on Sept. 18 at Full Sail University in Winter Park., near Orlando.

After Roderick Strong defeated Velveteen Dream for the NXT North American title, destiny reached by the Undisputed Era as they proudly posed together with the coveted collection of NXT gold, before a boisterous crowd.

Four friends who have known each other quite a while, they look to maintain their dominance.

Now for the breakdown.

Adam Cole Bay Bay is your undisputed NXT champion.

In a video interview I conducted with Cole at the WWE Performance Center, he discusses the Undisputed Era, a historic moment, NXT, USA Network, fans, Shayna Baszler and more.

Roderick Strong is the new undisputed NXT North American champion.

In a video interview I conducted with Strong at the WWE Performance Center, he discusses winning the North American title, history, Undisputed Era, NXT, USA Network, Marina Shafir and more.

Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish are your undisputed NXT tag team champions.

In a video interview I conducted with the NXT tag champs at the WWE Performance Center, they discuss NXT on USA Network, Undisputed Era, fans and more, of course.

Led by the gold-wearing Undisputed Era, NXT will arrive in Coral Gables on Friday for a house show (no TV) at The Fieldhouse at the Watsco Center at the University of Miami.

Click https://www.wwe.com/wwe-nxt-coral-cables.

Let’s continue.

Photo By Sadiel Speedy Ruiz

Candice LeRae is also scheduled to wrestle in South Florida. She participated in the first NXT match on USA Network, a stellar effort with Bianca Belair, Io Shirai and Mia Yim on Sept. 18 and followed up by delivering a very good match with NXT Women’s champ Shayna Baszler during the live two-hour debut show of NXT on USA Network on Oct. 2.

In a video interview I conducted with LeRae at the WWE Performance Center, she discusses NXT, USA Network, history, fans, Disney, Johnny Gargano, pastry and more.

NXT will leave Miami and travel north with another house show at the Palm Beach County Convention Center on Saturday, Oct. 12 in West Palm Beach.

Click https://www.wwe.com/wwe-nxt-west-palm-beach-2.

Talent subject to change.

For more NXT info, click https://www.wwe.com/shows/wwenxt.

NXT Twitter: @WWENXT https://twitter.com/WWENXT

NXT Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WWENXT/

NXT on USA

NXT is live on USA Network each Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST from Full Sail Live at Full Sail University in Winter Park.

Photo By Sadiel Speedy Ruiz

Photo By Sadiel Speedy Ruiz

My Pro Wrestling Content on the Web and Social Media

http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/

Twitter: @jimmyv3

YouTube: jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ProWrestlingSouthFlorida/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WWE-WrestleMania-28-Miami-241160769255279/