Interviews with David McLane and WOW signees Teal Piper and Adrenaline, aka Miami’s La Diamante

Ronda Rousey to face Nia Jax at WWE pay-per-view Money in the Bank Nia Jax shockingly named Ronda Rousey as her next challenger for the Raw Women’s Championship this morning at the NBCUniversal Upfront in New York City’s Radio City Music Hall. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Nia Jax shockingly named Ronda Rousey as her next challenger for the Raw Women’s Championship this morning at the NBCUniversal Upfront in New York City’s Radio City Music Hall.

WOW-Women Of Wrestling Founder David McLane and new WOW superhero Teal Piper participated in a media conference call on Tuesday, Aug. 27 to promote WOW Season 2 on AXS TV.

Piper, who is the daughter of the late, great Rowdy Roddy Piper, is training at the WOW Training Center in Long Beach, California, under the direction of Head Trainer Selina Majors (Bambi).

Making her first foray into pro wrestling, Piper is also an actress, singer, songwriter and author.

She covers a lot of ground during the conference call.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Here is some audio of the Q&A with McLane and Piper.

McLane, who is lead commentator of WOW, is also the creator of GLOW.

WOW Season 2 on AXS

WOW-Women Of Wrestling on AXS TV premieres season two at 8 p.m. EST on Saturday, Sept. 7.

It is part of the new weekly Saturday Slam on AXS TV, which also includes New Japan Pro Wrestling.

In the first episode of season two, The Born Legend Tessa Blanchard is the new WOW World Champion, and The Beast, Jungle Grrrl and Jessicka Havok The Monster Of Madness have lined up to challenge the champ.

A Triple Threat Number One Contender Match will decide who will wrestle Blanchard for The WOW World Championship. Plus, the WOW Tag Team Tournament kicks off with Princess Aussies & Reyna Reyes vs. The Psycho Sisters (Razor & Fury), and there is a special feature on the history of women’s tag team wrestling..

The Season 2 Premiere Match Card Features:

Jessie Jones vs. Fire

The Disciplinarian (with Samantha Smart) vs. Sassy Massy

The Psycho Sisters, Razor & Fury (with Mezmeriah) vs. Princess Aussie & Reyna Reyes

The Main Event: Triple Threat Match – Jungle Grrrl vs. Jessicka Havok vs. The Beast

WOW signs Teal Piper

Jeanie Buss, owner of the groundbreaking all-female wrestling promotion WOW – Women Of Wrestling, announced on Aug. 17 that Teal Piper, daughter of beloved pro wrestling trailblazer Rowdy Roddy Piper, is the newest Superhero to join WOW’s expanding roster.

Piper will make her professional wrestling debut for WOW at its Sept. 18 and 19 live events in Los Angeles at the Belasco Theater. Following in the footsteps of fellow wrestling legacy and current WOW Champion Tessa Blanchard, who signed with the promotion in 2018, Piper expects to make her mark by delivering bombastic promo skills that not only resembles her father’s famous persona, but will surely create a new generation of Piper fans.

As the talented daughter of the man Ric Flair once called “the most gifted entertainer in the history of professional wrestling,” Piper knows what it takes to put on an unforgettable show. As an actress, she has appeared alongside her father in films such as The Portal and Lights Out . She is also a singer-songwriter with an album set to drop very soon.

In 2016, Piper and her brother Colt Toombs Piper completed their father’s unfinished autobiography, Rowdy: The Roddy Piper Story , which he had begun writing shortly before his death.

To prepare for her first foray into WOW ’s competitive ranks, Piper is honing her skills inside the squared circle at the WOW Training Center in Long Beach, California, under the guidance of head trainer Selina Majors (Bambi).

“Wrestling has always been a part of me, and while no one can ever replace my dad, I hope to make sure no one ever forgets him,” Piper said in a release.

In the release, Buss added: “WOW is proud to welcome Teal on board as the newest member of our family of Superheroes. Her father, Roddy, left an indelible mark not only on wrestling, but on countless fans across the world. His spirit is alive and well within her, and the drive she has shown during her training sessions has been truly incredible to watch. WOW is honored to join Teal on her journey, as she pays tribute to Roddy’s legacy while blazing a new trail that is entirely her own.”

WOW – Women Of Wrestling returns for its second season on a new night and time, premiering Saturday, Sept. 7 at 8 p.m. EST only on AXS TV . The expanded upcoming 24-episode season finds the trailblazing promotion back with a vengeance as a slate of new Superheroes and returning superstars vie to pry WOW’s coveted crown from reigning champion Tessa Blanchard and an intense tournament is announced to crown new WOW Tag-Team Champions.

WOW innovator David McLane and Steven Dickey will be on hand to provide analysis and commentary.

The WOW live event tapings with Teal Piper are set for Sept. 18 and Sept. 19 in downtown Los Angeles at the famed Belasco Theater. AXS TV will record all the WOW action for the channel’s hit series.

Here is some more audio of the Q&A with McLane and Piper.

For more information about WOW, its Superheroes and how to secure tickets to the live tapings, visit the WOW website at www.wowe.com .

WOW also lands standout Miami talent

During season two, Miami’s Adrenaline (aka La Diamante, aka Mileena, aka Angel Rose) makes her WOW debut. This talented wrestler is one tough combatant and brings a ton of energy and fire to the WOW roster.

A champion on the indie circuit, she has appeared on Impact Wrestling and WWE NXT.

Here is my interview with WOW’s Adrenaline at Florida Supercon in Miami.

Social Channels:

@WOWSuperheroes

@ArielTeal

@DiamanteLAX

@WOW_Wrestling

@AXSTVFights

My Pro Wrestling Content on the Web and Social Media

http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/

Twitter: @jimmyv3

YouTube: jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ProWrestlingSouthFlorida/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WWE-WrestleMania-28-Miami-241160769255279/