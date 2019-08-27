ATT Dustin Poirier and Edson Barboza talk headlining big matches at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi

Ex-MMA fighter turns tables on his attacker in Florida A would-be attacker picked the wrong guy to mess with in West Palm Beach, Florida, the Sun Sentinel reported on April 2, finding himself swiftly pinned to the ground by a former professional MMA fighter. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A would-be attacker picked the wrong guy to mess with in West Palm Beach, Florida, the Sun Sentinel reported on April 2, finding himself swiftly pinned to the ground by a former professional MMA fighter.

During UFC Media Day at American Top Team in (South Florida) Coconut Creek, UFC Lightweight Champ Dustin Poirier and lightweight standout Edson Barboza discussed headlining UFC 242 and more.

In the main event, Dustin The Diamond Poirier (25-5) battles unbeaten Khabib The Eagle Nurmagomedov (27-0) to unify the lightweight title on Sept. 7 at The Arena in Yas Island in Abu Dhabi of the United Arab Emirates.

Historic, the city built that arena specifically for the show as this marks UFC’s third visit to Abu Dhabi.

In the co-main event, also lightweights, Edson Junior Barboza (20-7) faces Paul The Irish Dragon Felder (16-4).

The main card will be broadcast on ESPN PPV in the United States and BT Sport Box Office in the United Kingdom.

The prelims on FX and early prelims on UFC Fight Pass.

Poirier vs. Nurmagomedov

Poirier talks UFC 242, title, tattoos, Good Fight Foundation, and Cajun food.

Poirier, 30, of Lafayette, Louisiana trains at American Top Team in Coconut Creek. In his last fight (Fight of the Night) in April, Poirier won by unanimous decision over Max Holloway for the interim UFC lightweight title. In 2012 (Submission of the Night), he also beat Holloway. In 2014, he lost by TKO to Conor McGregor.

Nurmagomedov, 30, is from Makhachkala, Dagestan, Russia. In his last fight in October, he beat Conor McGregor. He also holds a victory (Performance of the Night) by unanimous decision in 2017 over Barboza.

Barboza vs. Felder

Barboza talks UFC 242, Paul Felder, Brazil and more.

Originally from Brazil, Barboza, 33, trains at American Top Team in Coconut Creek. In his last fight (Fight of the Night) in March, he lost by knockout to Justin Gaethje. In 2015 (Fight of the Night), he beat Felder.

Felder, 35, is from Philadelphia. He is training under Team Roufusport. In his last fight in February, he beat James Vick by unanimous decision.

